New deals for Dundee management duo James McPake and Dave Mackay

James McPake and Dave Mackay have been rewarded with new contracts for leading Dundee back to the Premiership .

The Dens Park management duo masterminded a second place finish in the Championship before steering the Dark Blues through the promotion play-offs and back into the top flight.

McPake was appointed in 2019 after a five-year playing at coaching career with the Dee, while Mackay started his playing days at Dens before returning to join McPake’s coaching team.

The manager, after putting pen to paper on his new, rolling deal, said: “I’m delighted, first and foremost, to be back in the Premiership, it has been a collective effort but we are obviously delighted to have our futures sorted as well.”

“Delighted it’s all been agreed and I think it’s just another part of what we are all trying to do. I’m delighted the club have committed and myself and Dave have committed.”

“It’s good to sign a new contract with the club but the hard work has already begun as we need to now become a competitive Premiership side.”

Dens managing director John Nelms added: “When we chose James as manager back in 2019 it was the work that we saw him put in place with the Under 18s and Reserve teams that convinced us he was ready to make the step up.

“The last two years have shown that he could transfer those skills into a first team environment and get results. This has been particularly impressive over the last year with the backdrop of a global pandemic and the challenges that came with it.

“We are delighted to commit our trust and backing in James and Dave, who as a team, have helped restored pride in the club and also returned us to the Premiership.

“It’s been a collective effort with James and Dave at the forefront, and we are excited to see them lead us back into the top division next season and progress from there.”