EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United in the race to sign St Mirren midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes

Dundee United are in the race to sign Jake Doyle-Hayes.

The Irish midfielder was one of St Mirren’s top performers last season after arriving from Aston Villa.

The Buddies have been in negotiations with the 22-year-old to keep him at Paisley but United are also very keen to recruit him to work under new manager Tam Courts.

St Mirren have been pushing for a final answer so it shouldn’t be long before fans of both clubs learn where Doyle-Hayes will be playing his football in 2021/22.

Meanwhile, there have been no fresh developments regarding two of United’s star players, Lawrence Shankland and Benjamin Siegrist.

Should the latter leave Tannadice, it is understood that QPR goalkeeper Liam Kelly, who was on loan at Motherwell last season, is being lined up to replace him.