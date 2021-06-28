Jake Doyle-Hayes set to finalise Dundee United move in next 48 hours

Jake Doyle-Hayes is on course to put pen to paper with Dundee United in the next 48 hours.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder was offered a new deal by St Mirren, for whom he starred last season.

But the Irishman is understood to prefer a move to Tam Courts’ United – and is set to finalise his switch over the coming days.

Doyle-Hayes came through the ranks at Aston Villa and spent time on loan with Cambridge United and Cheltenham Town before moving to Paisley in November 2020.

From then until the end of last season, he made 30 appearances for Jim Goodwin’s side – a sign of his importance to the Buddies.

However, as exclusively revealed by Courier Sport a fortnight ago, United had been tracking Doyle-Hayes too.

Barring any last minute hitches, he will join up with his new Tangerines team-mates at their St Andrews training base this week.