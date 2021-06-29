Brechin City move Dundee United clash behind closed doors as ‘Covid-precaution’

Brechin City have blocked fans from attending Saturday’s friendly with Dundee United as they guard against a recent rise in Covid-19 cases.

City had planned to open up Glebe Park for season-ticket holders to attend the United clash, with around 250 expected to watch Andy Kirk’s home bow as manager.

But they have taken the decision to move the match behind closed doors as case numbers in the North East continue to rise with Dundee’s Covid rates ‘the worst in Scotland’ last week.

Brechin released a statement on Tuesday morning insisting they want to ‘minimise any chance of transmission to both teams and personnel’ ahead of their Premier Sports clash with Livingston on July 10th.

Due to the recent rise in Covid-19 cases, the Club have decided to change the friendly fixture against @dundeeunitedfc on Saturday to a closed-door game. The game will be streamed live on Hedge TV ➡️ https://t.co/W0N4IKCCuA Full details ➡️ https://t.co/NqJ58L6mNB pic.twitter.com/7L2OejfeM1 — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) June 29, 2021

Fans of both United and Brechin will instead be able to watch the Angus side’s live £10 PPV stream of the game – with season ticket holders logging on for free.

Meanwhile, Brechin have also postponed Wednesday’s ‘meet and greet’ of their new management team Craig Levein, Kirk and Stephen Simmons until a later date.

© Supplied by Scottish government

The news comes as national clinical director Jason Leitch urged caution over Scotland’s proposed ‘freedom day’ on August 9th.

All social distancing measures are due to be lifted on ‘freedom day’, a move which would allow football clubs to play in front of capacity crowds.

However, Leitch warned people to mark the date down ‘in pencil not sharpie marker’ as the country deals with rising Covid-19 cases.