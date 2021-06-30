Wednesday, June 30th 2021 Show Links
Former Dundee United target Jake Doyle-Hayes in talks with Hibs

By Sean Hamilton
June 30 2021, 1.14pm Updated: June 30 2021, 2.11pm
Jake Doyle-Hayes looks set to sign for Hibs after Dundee United withdrew offer.

Jake Doyle-Hayes is in talks with Hibs after Dundee United ended their pursuit of the midfielder.

Courier Sport understands Doyle-Hayes indicated his readiness to sign for United earlier this week.

However, the player’s representative then revealed discussions with other clubs had continued and asked the Tangerines for more time to pursue talks.

As a result, the Tannadice club withdrew their interest.

Jake Doyle-Hayes tackles Dundee United captain Mark Reynolds on his St Mirren debut last year.

Hibs are now front-runners for the 22-year-old’s signature – and it is understood discussions are moving swiftly.

The Irishman starred for St Mirren last season and Buddies boss Jim Goodwin also offered him a deal to remain in Paisley.

Doyle-Hayes’ preference was a move to United – but he now looks destined for Easter Road.

