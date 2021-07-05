Dundee United youth chief Brian Grant hoping ‘brilliant’ kids force way into boss Tam Courts’ first-team

Dundee United youth chief Brian Grant hopes to get his “brilliant” young players in head coach Thomas Courts’ thoughts ahead of the new season.

Grant, who is head of player pathway and loans at United, believes the Tangerines have some exciting talent in their academy.

Speaking after last week’s 3-1 pre-season friendly defeat at Berwick Rangers, in which some 300 Arabs travelled across the border to witness, Grant said he was pleased with the display of the youngsters that made up the Terrors XI.

As he reflected on the match, Grant said he hopes the performances of those fielded were good enough to catch the eye of first-team boss Courts.

Grant seeking first-team exposure for kids

“I think the fans appreciated some of the ability on show from the young players,” the 57-year-old said.

“Wee Lennon Walker had a very good game and the goal we scored, Rory MacLeod is 15 and Fin Malcolm finishing it off as well – it was a good goal.

“It was those wee moments that cost us. We tried to get an equaliser and lost a third goal.

“I don’t think the scoreline was a reflection of how the game went – they were brilliant.

“Overall, it’s very pleasing and it fits in with what we’re trying to achieve in pushing the players and getting them in front of the new manager.

“He worked with them last year and knows what they’re capable of.

“He knows what they’re all about and I’d hope they get a wee bit more of a taste of going up to train with the first team and more exposure to that environment.”

Walker a stand out for young Terrors

Attacker Lennon Walker stood out at Shielfield Park.

The 17-year-old was a bundle of energy, trickery and creativity in the No 10 position.

He, along with a few others, is one Grant has high hopes for.

“He’s a positive player but one we have to be patient with,” the former Aberdeen midfield man said.

“Ability-wise and technically he’s got a very good understanding of the game.

“Physically he’s still a wee bit behind. He’s only 17.

“He’s similar in many ways to young Archie Meekison. He’s quite slight.

“We’ve just got to give him a bit more time because you can see the ability he’s got.

“There were a couple of things he did in the first half, over on the side the United fans were at, that were excellent and they were very appreciative of.”

Grant continued: “Between the games at Berwick, Brechin and against Cowdenbeath, we had nearly every single available player in the club getting game time.

“That was the whole purpose of the exercise – to see what we have.

“I thought Nathan (Cooney) coped well with the two front men they had – who were quite aggressive and physical in the air.

“Finn Robson did very well on the ball but just, as they do in these games, tired a little bit.

“Shaun Brown as well. He did well in a couple of different positions behind the striker.

“I thought there were some very good performances. When it got to 2-1 I thought we probably deserved to get a wee draw out of it.

“The way they played, moved the ball and created chances was encouraging.”

Taking rising stars out of comfort zone

If they are to have aspirations of turning out for the top team, the Premiership is a big jump from playing Berwick.

However, Grant believes the test against the Lowland League outfit was a wortwhile exercise as United’s kids were taken out of their comfort zone.

“I was very happy,” he added.

“It was a very young group and that’s the strategy of the club – to try to push the boys up to playing against older players, adult men.

“There were some boys playing for Berwick who’d played Premiership football, a high level, so from a development point of view it’s fantastic.

“Putting themselves against that and taking them out their comfort zone is good.

“We wanted to stress them a little bit and I thought they coped well.

“There were a few 15 year olds on the park as well. It was a very young group but they acquitted themselves well.

“In general, I thought it was a worthwhile exercise.”