EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United players and staff back on full pay after Covid cuts end

Dundee United players and staff are back on full pay after taking Covid-enforced cuts earlier this year.

In January, United’s football department agreed to wage cuts to help ease the financial pressure on the club caused by the pandemic.

Proposals were put to them in October last year to accept a salary reduction of 20% until the end of the 2020/21 season.

At the time, sporting director Tony Asghar praised players and staff for agreeing to proposals, saying: “Where we are speaks volumes for the players’ commitment.”

Courier Sport understands parity has now been restored and the Tangerines’ stars and back-room staff have returned to receiving all of their wages as they gear up for the new campaign.

New boss Tam Courts takes his Terrors team to Kelty Hearts tonight as the new term starts with a Premier Sports Cup Group B clash at New Central Park.

Having no fans in Tannadice last season hit the club hard but they are now preparing to welcome some supporters back for next Wednesday’s visit of Elgin to the City of Discovery.