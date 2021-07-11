Kelty Hearts v Dundee United: 3 things we learned from season opener

Dundee United kicked off the new season and the Thomas Courts era with a 1-0 victory at Kelty Hearts on Friday night.

Lawrence Shankland’s late goal saw United pick up three Premier Sports Cup points against Kevin Thomson’s Fifers to get the 2021/22 campaign off to a winning start.

But what did we learn from the match at New Central Park as both teams head into the great unknown of a new term under the reigns of rookie bosses?

United need to add pace and dynamism

Whether it was lack of fitness and minutes at this very early stage of the season, the Tangerines looked a little off the pace of the match at times.

Where Kelty were sharp, swift and dynamic on the ball, United were a little cumbersome and a lacking in creativity and penetration.

To their credit, the Terrors maintained and circled the ball well and were, eventually, able to unlock the home defence.

However, it is clear, in all areas of the pitch, United could do with some pace and aggression.

From the back three of Calum Butcher, Charlie Mulgrew and Mark Reynolds, right up to Lawrence Shankland and Nicky Clark, there are few who possess the legs to both cause other teams trouble and get themselves out of it.

Logan Chalmers was lively upon his introduction but adding more genuine speed to the team, all over the park, must be a target before the summer transfer window closes.

Youngsters can play role this season

Where United did possess bundles of energy was at wing-back – in the form of youngsters Kieran Freeman and Flynn Duffy.

Making his debut, 17-year-old Duffy grew into the game down the left flank before being replaced by fellow-kid Lewis Neilson on 68 minutes.

It was a solid first outing for the young Dundonian.

However, it was on the right side where a rising star shone brightest.

Freeman, fielded in at the last minute after first choice right-back Liam Smith picked up a knee injury in the warm-up, was a great outlet for United.

After Neilson came on, he switched to left-wing-back and laid on Shankland’s goal with a delightful assist.

By all accounts, he impressed on loan at Peterhead last term, playing all across the back four and in central midfield.

Now 21, Freeman may get more opportunities to show the talent that earned him a move to Southampton back in 2016 before his return to Tannadice last year.

Kelty have nothing to fear in League Two

Kelty can definitely count themselves unlucky not to have got something from the match.

The Lowland League champions were the better team in the first half and had glorious chances to open the scoring through Joe Cardle and Nathan Austin.

With more of those kinds of performances and players like Cardle, Austin, Kallum Higginbotham, Jamie Barjonas and Michael Tidser to call upon, they should have nothing to fear in League Two this season.

It will be the Fife side’s first-ever season in the professional ranks, and under Thomson’s guidance, you wouldn’t bet against it being the only one in the fourth tier.

Can they mirror Cove Rangers in achieving an instant promotion to League One? The signs suggest they have all the ingredients to replicate the former Highland League men.