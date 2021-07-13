Dundee United defender Ryan Edwards reveals Covid scare and sets targets for the season ahead

Dundee United defender Ryan Edwards has revealed he was late to joining pre-season training after he contracted Covid.

Edwards went into self-isolation for 10 days last month and had to play catch up ahead of the new campaign starting.

He missed United’s opening Premier Sports Cup game, a 1-0 win at Kelty Hearts last Friday, through suspension but is hopeful of taking part in tomorrow night’s visit of Elgin to Tannadice.

The 27-year-old defender is on the mend now and feeling fit after his coronavirus scare.

Edwards feeling fit after isolation

“I’m feeling miles better but I tested positive for Covid on the day of the England-Scotland game (June 18),” the centre-back said, speaking to DUTV.

“That put me back 10 days or so.

“I missed the first week of pre-season so I had to play catch-up and that’s what I’m doing now.

“I joined in with the lads for the first time last Wednesday and I feel like I’m nearly up to speed.

🗣 "Hopefully we have a good start to the season and they're with us and pushing us to become that 12th man." 📺 DUTV subscribers can hear from Ryan Edwards ahead of our Premier Sports Cup clash with Elgin City tomorrow.#UnitedTogether — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) July 13, 2021

“A few more afternoons while the lads all go in rest but it needs doing.

“It’s pre-season – I found out the importance of it last year only having eight days of training and getting injured in my first game.

“I certainly don’t want that again.

“I’m all good now, it spread through my family a little bit but they all seem to be on the mend, tested negative and out of isolation.

“It’s all looking better.”

The best is yet to come

Edwards, who has a year left to run on his current deal and has been linked with moves to the likes of Wigan and Tranmere Rovers, is looking forward to taking to the pitch again.

Whether it’s against Elgin or not, the defender is sure he’ll be raring to go and that the Tangerines will see the best of him in the new league season.

The Liverpudlian added: “I haven’t played since the last league game of the season against St Mirren so to get some minutes under my belt as soon as is important.

“If not tomorrow, then maybe Saturday.

“It’ll be easily caught up on and I’ll be raring to go come August.

“I just want to play every minute of every game and feel like I can contribute a lot.

“I think I’ve still got a lot of improving to do and I’m at a good age, at 27, where I’m experienced with the games I’ve played but my best is yet to come.

“I kicked on well, especially Christmas onwards last year, and I want to kick on to another level to not just improve myself but the team, too.”