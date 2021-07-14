Thursday, July 15th 2021 Show Links
TEAM NEWS: Dundee United starting line-up for Elgin City cup clash revealed

By Calum Woodger
July 14 2021, 6.36pm Updated: July 14 2021, 7.39pm
Dundee United hitman Lawrence Shankland starts after scoring the winner in their last match at Kelty Hearts.
Thomas Courts has named his Dundee United side to face Elgin City tonight.

United take on Elgin at Tannadice this evening in the second game of their Premier Sports Cup Group B campaign.

They kicked off the season last Friday night with a 1-0 win at new head coach Courts’ former club Kelty Hearts.

Hitman Lawrence Shankland scored the winning goal to earn the Tangerines three group points in Fife and starts again tonight for the visit of Gavin Price’s League Two men.

Tam Courts’ starting XI to face Elgin: Siegrist; Freeman, K Smith, Edwards, Reynolds (C), Duffy; Pawlett, Hoti, Fuchs; Shankland, Clark.

