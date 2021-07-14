Dundee United 6-1 Elgin City: United hit Elgin for six in front of 500 fans at Tannadice

Early scare aside, Dundee United turned on the style for 500 returning fans as they downed Elgin City 6-1 at Tannadice.

The Terrors picked up another three Premier Sports Cup Group B points after beating Kelty Hearts 1-0 last Friday.

Lawrence Shankland hit a brace, while Nicky Clark, Peter Pawlett, Kieran Freeman and Chris Mochrie were also on the scoresheet after Kane Hester had given the visitors a surprise lead.

The Tangerines welcome Arbroath to the City of Discovery on Saturday afternoon looking to build on their winning start.

Shaky start but Terrors hit four in first half

United showed three changes from Kelty with Kerr Smith, Flo Hoti and Ryan Edwards coming in for Calum Butcher, Ian Harkes and Charlie Mulgrew.

Edwards’ inclusion, with the defender set to sign a new deal at Tannadice, was a huge boost for Arabs, while youngsters Freeman and Flynn Duffy continued as the Tangerines’ full-backs.

It was the visitors who had the first clear-cut chance of the match, though, as talismanic striker Hester’s acrobatic effort crashed off Benjamin Siegrist’s bar before flying over.

Moments later, Hester was played clean through on goal by a looping ball over the top and, despite the best efforts of Edwards to put him off, the Elgin No 9 was able to coolly stroke home the opener.

Neat build-up play between Jeando Fuchs and Freeman gave Shankland a sight of goal but the striker saw his effort charged down well by the Elgin defence.

It was roles reversed on 15 minutes as Shankland fed Fuchs, who found space in the box with a clever turn, but the Cameroon international saw his shot deflected behind for a corner.

A Tony Dingwall pot shot on the counter-attack was easily saved by Siegrist as Hester continued to pester the United back four with his running and movement.

On 19 minutes, however, the Terrors drew level.

Thomas McHale in the away goal failed to gather Freeman’s rifled ball across the box, allowing Shankland, alive in the area, to pick up the pieces and poke home.

The Tangerines needed to find another gear and step it up after a lethargic start to the match – and the equaliser seemed to give them some impetus.

Five minutes after getting on the scoresheet, United took the lead for the first time in the match.

A lasered ball forward from skipper Mark Reynolds found Pawlett, whose delightful flick played in Clark to dink the ball over the onrushing keeper.

Just after the hour mark, United made it three.

Clark and Hoti exchanged possession on the edge of the area and, with fleet of foot, the former collected the ball in the box only to be denied by McHale.

Thankfully for the Terrors, it spilled to Shankland who gratefully lashed a half-volley into the gaping net.

On 38 minutes, Shankland had his first chance at a hat-trick denied by McHale after having the ball laid on a plate for him by young left-back Duffy.

With five minutes to go until the break, Pawlett got in on the act, robbing Daryl McHardy in his own half before floating the fourth into the back of the net.

Freeman shines as United cruise

Butcher replaced Edwards, not fully fit, at the half as United looked to pick up where they left off.

Duffy and Freeman continued to prove useful outlets down the flanks as the Tangerines tried to add to their tally.

And it was the latter, right-back Freeman, who notched No 5 for the hosts on 55 minutes.

Providing a surging overlapping run, he was picked out by unselfish striker Shankland before rifling home his first goal for the Terrors.

Freeman then turned provider, again with a marauding run down the right, as he fired an inviting ball across the box sub Mochrie turned home for United’s sixth.

Seventeen-year-old Finn Robson checked in for his debut on 68 minutes with United in cruise control.

With 10 minutes to go, Elgin had a chance to pull one back but heroic defending from Siegrist and sub Lewis Neislon denied Josh Peters who bore down on goal with the freedom of Tannadice.

From the resultant corner, a McHardy header forced a stunning save out of a full-stretch Siegrist.

A Duffy thunderbolt stung McHale’s palms at the other end as United pushed for No 7.

However, despite the best efforts of both sides, there would be no more scoring as United ran out convincing winners ahead of Arbroath’s trip to Tannadice on Saturday.

Dundee United (5-3-2): Siegrist (GK); Freeman, K Smith (Neilson 59), Edwards (Butcher 45), Reynolds (C), Duffy; Pawlett, Hoti (Harkes 68), Fuchs (F Robson 68); Shankland (Mochrie 58), Clark.

Subs not used: Carson (GK), Mulgrew and Caves.

Elgin City (4-4-1-1): McHale (GK); Mailer, Little, McHardy, McPhee (Peters 68); T Dingwall (Sopel 64), McEwan (Allen 82), R Dingwall, O’Keefe (Cooper 45); Cameron (C); Hester (Lawrence 82).

Subs not used: Hoban (GK).

Referee: Grant Irvine.

Att: 500.