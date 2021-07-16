Dundee United boss Tam Courts lifts lid on secret apprenticeship under legendary Arbroath gaffer Dick Campbell

Dundee United boss Tam Courts is looking forward to a reunion with Dick Campbell when Arbroath come to Tannadice on Saturday.

Campbell’s Lichties are in Dundee for a Premier Sports Cup clash.

The encounter will see the Terrors head coach pit his wits against a man he used to call “gaffer”.

Though it wasn’t in football where Courts had his first experience of the charismatic Campbell.

He added: “Dick and I hail from the same town, Lochgelly, and I worked with him for five years at Avenue Scotland, the recruitment company that his brother (Ian) owns.

“I used to send all his text messages to his players because he couldn’t send group chats!

“I used to do all that for him as part of my apprenticeship 10 years ago.

“It was a bit of an education back then listening to him and his brother talking about football and players.

“So Dick is someone I know and respect a lot and I am really looking forward to seeing them on Saturday.

“It will be a very tough encounter but one we are looking forward to.

“Arbroath are an established team who have been together for a few years now.

“They are a team who do well in this cup competition.

“But we are on a bit of a run just now where we are focused and playing knock-out football.

“We want to qualify from this group and keep this winning run going because winning is a good habit to get into.”