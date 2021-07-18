Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Dundee United v Arbroath: 3 things we learned from the Terrors’ Premier Sports Cup win

By Calum Woodger
July 18 2021, 6.00pm
Dundee United downed Arbroath 1-0 at Tannadice.

Dundee United all but booked their place in the knockout stages of the Premier Sports Cup with a 1-0 win over Arbroath yesterday.

The result at Tannadice, courtesy of a fantastic Charlie Mulgrew free-kick on 21 minutes, sees United sit top of Group B on nine points, practically through the initial section for the first time since 2017.

It’s a big objective ticked off for new head coach Tam Courts, as they battled their way to victory against an impressive Red Lichties side.

But what did we learn from the clash as both teams get closer to their league campaigns kicking off?

Old heads can still cut it

For all the young talent on show, it was the experienced campaigners who stood out for both sides.

For United, goalscorer Mulgrew (35) showed his class with a wonderful left-foot finish from 35 yards and strolled it all afternoon at centre-half.

Meanwhile, in midfield, Calum Butcher (30) was the star performer for the Tangerines.

Dundee United defender Charlie Mulgrew.

Breaking up play, starting off attacks and organising from a deep-lying role in front of a back three, the Englishman was immense.

For the Lichties, Bobby Linn (35) still provides the main threat after all his years with the club and, you imagine, will continue to be a key figure for them in the Championship this season.

He was a nuisance down the left for Liam Smith all day, while Nicky Low (29) was hugely-influential and composed in the middle of the park.

United academy project bearing fruit

That said, the Tangerines kids who played showed up very well indeed.

Seven academy graduates played a part at Tannadice, with Lewis Neilson, Jamie Robson, Chris Mochrie and Logan Chalmers starting and Darren Watson, Archie Meekison and Kieran Freeman checking in.

Neilson was particularly impressive at centre-half, breaking forward when he could with the insurance policy of Mulgrew and Ryan Edwards sitting back behind him.

Logan Chalmers is a top talent for United.

Mochrie was full of energy in the middle of the park and should’ve laid on Lawrence Shankland for a tap-in before Arbroath stopper Derek Gaston intervened.

Darren Watson added an injection of pace and enthusiasm in the final half-hour, while Jamie Robson looked steady and assured as ever in his first action of the season.

It’s, hopefully, a sign of things to come in the Terrors’ much-vaunted youth project – with more kids hoping to make a name for themselves when United’s Premiership campaign kicks off with a trip to Aberdeen on August 1.

Henderson can star for Lichties

When the second-tier term gets under way for Arbroath, you feel Liam Henderson is going to be an important player for Dick Campbell’s men.

Signed from Edinburgh City over the summer, any doubts over whether the 24-year-old can make the step-up from League Two to the Championship should be quashed after his display against Premiership United.

Arbroath’s Liam Henderson and Dundee United striker Nicky Clark compete for possession.

Slotting in alongside skipper Ricky Little, in place of regular starter Tam O’Brien, he fit seamlessly into Campbell well-oiled machine.

Big, strong and aggressive but also good on the ball, he should be able to deal with whatever this season throws at him.

