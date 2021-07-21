Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 22nd 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Dundee United

Dundee United boss Tam Courts ‘confident’ headed into league opener at Aberdeen after cup progress

By Calum Woodger
July 21 2021, 8.00am Updated: July 21 2021, 4.17pm
Dundee United boss Tam Courts.

Dundee United head coach Tam Courts says he feels confident heading into the new league season after their perfect start in the Premier Sports Cup.

United downed East Fife 1-0 at New Bayview last night, thanks to a first-half Peter Pawlett strike, to make it four wins from four in the cup.

The Tangerines have topped Group B and progress to the last 16 of the competition for the first time since 2017.

Although their wins have come against lower league opposition – the Fifers, Kelty Hearts, Elgin and Arbroath – the Terrors gaffer has seen enough to suggest they can take their form into the Premiership.

United kick things off with a trip to Pittodrie next Sunday to face Aberdeen.

‘It gives me confidence ahead of the league campaign’

“I’m absolutely delighted to get through the group,” Courts said.

“The performance had a lot of really pleasing aspects, particularly in the first half.

“In the second half, you could see signs of fatigue because we’re working them hard.

Peter Pawlett scored the winner for Dundee United at East Fife.

“They’re responding well to the way we want to play so it gives me confidence ahead of the league campaign.

“In every single game we’ve faced a test but we’ve come out on top in all of them.

“Even though we’ve been against lower-league teams, the boys have applied themselves terrifically in this competition.”

Pawlett performance pleases boss

Courts reserved special praise for Pawlett, who has scored two goals in three games so far this season, and was pleased with how the Terrors took their winner as a team.

The Tangerines gaffer added: “I’m really pleased for Peter because that’s two goals he’s scored with lung-busting runs.

“We thought we could hurt them on the counter-attack because they like to commit men forward and run off the big boy (Shaun) Brown.

“It was an intentional ploy for us and Peter executed it well.”

East Fife 0-1 Dundee United: Peter Pawlett strike keeps United perfect and books place in last 16

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]