Saturday, July 24th 2021
Sport / Football / Dundee United

EXCLUSIVE: Kosovo cap Florent Hoti targeting breakthrough season at Dundee United

By Calum Woodger
July 23 2021, 5.00pm Updated: July 23 2021, 9.02pm
Dundee United midfielder Florent Hoti.
Florent Hoti is slowly getting used to pulling on tangerine and the Kosovo kid hopes this can be his breakthrough season at Dundee United.

Already, Hoti has played nearly as many games this term as he did last season for United.

With two appearances under his belt in Premier Sports Cup wins over Elgin City and East Fife – with the 20-year-old midfielder impressing in both – he is hungry for more.

Now a Kosovo U/21 cap, Manchester-born Hoti is settled on the nation he wants to represent, and is keen to find a spot in new Terrors head coach Tam Courts’ plans for the campaign ahead.

Hoti hoping for chances

“It’s definitely a big season for me,” the former Rochdale youngster said.

“But not only me, the whole team as well.

“We can all achieve something great together, hopefully, by going far in the cups and do well in the league.

“Last season I wanted to play a bit more and, hopefully, I do get the chance under the current gaffer.

“It’s pleasing he’s already shown he’ll give me opportunities.”

For all he’s eager to take his opportunity, Hoti is aware of the midfield competition at the club.

With the likes of Calum Butcher and Peter Pawlett enjoying stellar starts to the season, the Kosovan knows he has a job on his hands to edge out his rivals.

Florent Hoti in pre-season friendly action for Dundee United at Brechin.

Despite wanting a jersey for himself, Hoti believes the clamour for a starting berth is good for United ahead of next weekend’s Premiership opener at Aberdeen.

He continued: “It’s healthy competition at the club.

“We’ve got a lot of good young players coming through the ranks, including myself.

“I think I’m at an age where I need to be playing and, hopefully, that happens.

“The gaffer has given me chances in pre-season and the cup so, hopefully, I can repay that.

“I want to keep going.

“There’s a lot of competition and opposition but that’s football – you’ve got to take it and try to impress to keep getting your chance.”

Kosovo U/21 cap for Terrors kid

Hoti is eligible to represent England, through birth, and Albania, through heritage, but this summer plumped for his family’s homeland – Kosovo.

He had an offer on the table from Albania to represent the Eagles but Hoti says pride and family ties made it impossible to turn down Kosovo.

Of his international adventure, he added: “It was a really enjoyable experience.

“We beat Andorra in Kosovo and it was quite different to what I’m used to with club football.

“It’s a different manager, different age group with the U/21s but a proud moment playing for my country.

“It’s something you can’t really describe.

Dundee United midfielder Florent Hoti in Premier Sports Cup action against East Fife.

“To have the opportunity to do that is great. Hopefully there’s more to come.

“I don’t think I could play for Albania now but funnily enough we’re in the same group for the qualifiers.

“We play each other in November.

“But I’m happy with my decision. It’s one where I went back to my family and had a discussion.

“I spoke to both sets of cultures and I just felt it was the right thing to do to pick Kosovo.

“They’re both my country in a weird way so it’s difficult to pick but with my brother and parents being born in Kosovo it was the right move for me.

“They’re all really proud of me.”

