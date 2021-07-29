Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Football / Dundee United

PODCAST: The big preview as St Johnstone, Dundee United and Dundee get ready for Premiership kick-off

By Eric Nicolson
July 29 2021, 8.03pm
Post Thumbnail

A new Scottish football season is about to begin.

Jim Spence, Alan Temple and Eric Nicolson assess how St Johnstone, Dundee United and Dundee will get on in their opening-day fixtures and over the course of the 2021/22 campaign.

And it’s prediction time for those clubs and others in Courier Country in the lower leagues.

Listen to this week’s Talking Football podcast below at Podbean

Or subscribe and listen at one of the following links –

Google Podcasts

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Dundee United, St Johnstone and Dundee stars valued as SPFL slap £12 million fantasy football price-tag on Lawrence Shankland

