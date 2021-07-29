PODCAST: The big preview as St Johnstone, Dundee United and Dundee get ready for Premiership kick-off

A new Scottish football season is about to begin.

Jim Spence, Alan Temple and Eric Nicolson assess how St Johnstone, Dundee United and Dundee will get on in their opening-day fixtures and over the course of the 2021/22 campaign.

And it’s prediction time for those clubs and others in Courier Country in the lower leagues.

Listen to this week’s Talking Football podcast below at Podbean

Or subscribe and listen at one of the following links –

Google Podcasts

Apple Podcasts

Spotify