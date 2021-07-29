Sport / Football / Dundee United PODCAST: The big preview as St Johnstone, Dundee United and Dundee get ready for Premiership kick-off By Eric Nicolson July 29 2021, 8.03pm A new Scottish football season is about to begin. Jim Spence, Alan Temple and Eric Nicolson assess how St Johnstone, Dundee United and Dundee will get on in their opening-day fixtures and over the course of the 2021/22 campaign. And it’s prediction time for those clubs and others in Courier Country in the lower leagues. Listen to this week’s Talking Football podcast below at Podbean Or subscribe and listen at one of the following links – Google Podcasts Apple Podcasts Spotify Dundee United, St Johnstone and Dundee stars valued as SPFL slap £12 million fantasy football price-tag on Lawrence Shankland Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Dundee United secure increased capacity for Rangers clash as Tangerines hail ‘positive’ City Council meeting From transfer news to breakthrough stars: 5 Dundee United talking points ahead of their Premiership opener 5 big questions as St Johnstone prepare for first competitive game as double cup winners Angus Ambitions: What can Arbroath, Montrose, Forfar and Brechin achieve as the new season kicks off?