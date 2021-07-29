Dundee United secure increased capacity for Rangers clash as Tangerines hail ‘positive’ City Council meeting

Dundee United expect to accommodate every season ticket holder for the Premiership visit of Rangers after being given the green light for an increased attendance.

The Tangerines heralded a ‘positive meeting’ with Dundee City Council and the relevant health authorities ahead of their first home fixture of the 2021/22 league campaign on August 7.

Use of the Eddie Thompson, George Fox and Carling West Stands at Tannadice have been approved and, although they ask for eligible supporters seek to group together where possible, are confident they will have ‘ample’ space.

United have already played in front of punters this season, albeit modest crowds of 500 took in their Premier Sports Cup games against Elgin City and Arbroath.

The atmosphere for the visit of the Scottish champions — Tam Courts’ first home league match as boss — is sure to be altogether more raucous.

A Dundee United spokesperson said: “We are confident that the plans approved by the authorities should mean the capacity is ample for all eligible season ticket holders.

“But to maximise the capacity, we are encouraging season ticket holders to group together with other season ticket holders who are friends and family where possible. This will ensure better provisions of available seating.”

The club added: “We thank Dundee City Council for their support and look forward to welcoming our 4600+ season ticket holders back to Tannadice in a safe environment for everyone to enjoy football.”

United have outlined the processes and deadlines for fans to secure their seats on their official website.