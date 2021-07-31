Nicky Clark draws inspiration from Pittodrie heroics as Tam Courts sweats over Jeando Fuchs and Flo Hoti for Aberdeen clash

Nicky Clark is adamant Dundee United can take confidence from their shock demolition of Aberdeen last season.

Much has changed since Micky Mellon’s Tangerines swept aside the abject Dons 3-0 in the Scottish Cup quarter-final showdown in April.

There is a new man at the helm at United in the form of Tam Courts.

Aberdeen are barely recognisable thanks to the marquee arrivals of former Scotland skipper Scott Brown, Christian Ramirez and Jay Emmanuel-Thomas.

But Clark, who turned in a splendid showing during that procession in the Granite City, is adamant the encounter is anything but irrelevant.

“That was one of those games where everything just went right for us,” said Clark. “Everything went exactly how we worked on it and we will take confidence from that.

“We know Aberdeen will be a really tough game — they’ve started well in the Europa League — but hopefully we can go up there and get a similar result to last time.

“It’s the same manager [Stephen Glass] and, although they’ve brought in some new players, they will probably look to play the same way and we combatted that really well last time.

“So, we’ll go up there with a really good mindset, knowing that we can win at Pittodrie.”

Enemy territory

Sunday’s trip north will represent the biggest crowd United have played in front of since 7,603 fans watched them secure a 1-1 draw against Partick Thistle at Tannadice on March 7, 2020.

It is a mouth-watering prospect for United boss Courts — even if every single one of the 6,305 supporters will be Red Army foot-soldiers.

“When I was up at their Europa League tie [5-1 win over Hacken] last Thursday, you really did feel the energy of the fans and we will, essentially, be going into the Lion’s Den with no support,” said Courts.

“However, you’ve got to look forward to that and I think it will bring a different level of energy to the game.

“The positive thing is we have a lot of experienced players who are aware of how to harness the energy of a fanbase.

“This is the first time in a long time that we’ll be playing in front of such a sizeable crowd and silencing their fans will be a key objective.”

Jeando Fuchs is being assessed after picking up a ‘slight knock’, while Flo Hoti is toiling with a heel complaint. Sunday definitely comes too soon for striker Louis Appere but it is hoped he will be back in training next week.

