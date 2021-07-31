Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 1st 2021
Sport / Football / Dundee United

Former Dundee United favourite Ryan Gauld gets ‘Flower of Scotland’ welcome after sealing MLS switch

By Alan Temple
July 31 2021, 4.26pm Updated: July 31 2021, 4.28pm
Gauld surges

Ex-Dundee United favourite Ryan Gauld has completed a life-changing switch to Major League Soccer outfit Vancouver Whitecaps.

Gauld, 25, has penned a three-year contract with the Whitecaps after leaving Portuguese side Farense.

It is understood Gauld will earn around £3.5 million over the duration of his deal in North America (£22,500 per week) before bonuses.

The handsome package, allied with the standard of living and growing standard of MLS, convinced Gauld to eschew offers from Europe.

And the Canadian club were quick to ensure Gauld felt right at home by announcing his capture with a video of one fan playing Flower of Scotland on the bagpipes, sporting a Whitecaps jersey with Gauld’s name on the back.

A swathe of suitors were battling for his signature during the summer, with Porto, Benfica, Celta Vigo, Southampton, Brenford and, latterly, Celtic all credited with an interest.

However, Gauld will continue his career in Vancouver and remains confident he can still gatecrash Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad.

Gauld follows compatriots Barry Robson and Kenny Miller in playing for the Whitecaps.

Gauld strikes a penalty against Benfica

He also adds to a growing band of Scots across the pond, with another ex-United star Johnny Russell, Lewis Morgan, Danny Wilson and Stuart Findlay all plying their trade in the U.S..

Aberdonian Gauld, who also had loan spells with Hibs, Vitoria de Setubal and Aves, made 50 appearances for Dundee United before joining Sporting Lisbon in 2014.

To sign up for our dedicated Dundee United, Dundee and St Johnstone newsletters, click HERE.

