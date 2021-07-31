Former Dundee United favourite Ryan Gauld gets ‘Flower of Scotland’ welcome after sealing MLS switch

Ex-Dundee United favourite Ryan Gauld has completed a life-changing switch to Major League Soccer outfit Vancouver Whitecaps.

Gauld, 25, has penned a three-year contract with the Whitecaps after leaving Portuguese side Farense.

It is understood Gauld will earn around £3.5 million over the duration of his deal in North America (£22,500 per week) before bonuses.

The handsome package, allied with the standard of living and growing standard of MLS, convinced Gauld to eschew offers from Europe.

And the Canadian club were quick to ensure Gauld felt right at home by announcing his capture with a video of one fan playing Flower of Scotland on the bagpipes, sporting a Whitecaps jersey with Gauld’s name on the back.

One of Scotland's finest playmakers is now a Whitecap 🌊

Welcome to Vancouver, @RyanGauld 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿#VWFC pic.twitter.com/oao7cyxS7J — Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) July 31, 2021

A swathe of suitors were battling for his signature during the summer, with Porto, Benfica, Celta Vigo, Southampton, Brenford and, latterly, Celtic all credited with an interest.

However, Gauld will continue his career in Vancouver and remains confident he can still gatecrash Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad.

Gauld follows compatriots Barry Robson and Kenny Miller in playing for the Whitecaps.

He also adds to a growing band of Scots across the pond, with another ex-United star Johnny Russell, Lewis Morgan, Danny Wilson and Stuart Findlay all plying their trade in the U.S..

Aberdonian Gauld, who also had loan spells with Hibs, Vitoria de Setubal and Aves, made 50 appearances for Dundee United before joining Sporting Lisbon in 2014.

To sign up for our dedicated Dundee United, Dundee and St Johnstone newsletters, click HERE.