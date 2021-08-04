AnalysisSport / Football / Dundee United Dundee United: 3 things the Opta stats tell us the Terrors can expect from Rangers By Calum Woodger August 4 2021, 12.30pm Updated: August 4 2021, 3.00pm Dundee United boss Tam Courts (left) has a tactical battle with Rangers gaffer Steven Gerrard on his hands. After a false start, Dundee United will be aiming to get their league season up and running with the visit of champions Rangers to Tannadice on Saturday. The Tangerines turned in a disappointing display in their Premiership opener at Aberdeen last weekend – succumbing to a 2-0 defeat. It’s an unenviable task but Tam Courts’ men will be hoping to put that one behind them by getting a result against the Gers. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]