Dundee United injury update: Louis Appere, Mark Connolly, Declan Glass and Flo Hoti ‘making good progress’

Louis Appere has returned to Dundee United training this week after a spell on the sidelines with a thigh problem.

The 22-year-old forward missed the entirety of United’s Premier Sports Cup group stage campaign and Sunday’s league-opening defeat at Aberdeen.

After a month out, however, Appere is back on the practice pitch and in contention for a spot in Tam Courts’ squad for Saturday lunchtime’s visit of champions Rangers to Tannadice.

While Jeando Fuchs is working his way back to full fitness after a 32-minute display in the 2-0 loss at Pittodrie, doubts remain over fellow-midfielder Flo Hoti who suffered a heel knock and missed the Dons clash.

The expected return dates for experienced defender Mark Connolly and young attacking midfielder Declan Glass (both knee) are much longer.

However, both are “making good progress” according to Tangerines head coach Courts, who suggested he will not block their path back into his first-team plans by making signings.

“Those are things that are happening in the background and we still need to facilitate their reintroduction into the team,” Courts said.

“When Mark Connolly comes back, when Declan Glass, Jeando Fuchs and Flo Hoti come back in, we don’t want to have recruited into positions we know we only need to wait a month or so before key players start returning.”

