Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 5th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Dundee United

Dundee United injury update: Louis Appere, Mark Connolly, Declan Glass and Flo Hoti ‘making good progress’

By Calum Woodger
August 4 2021, 5.00pm
Dundee United forward Louis Appere is returning to full fitness.
Dundee United forward Louis Appere is returning to full fitness.

Louis Appere has returned to Dundee United training this week after a spell on the sidelines with a thigh problem.

The 22-year-old forward missed the entirety of United’s Premier Sports Cup group stage campaign and Sunday’s league-opening defeat at Aberdeen.

After a month out, however, Appere is back on the practice pitch and in contention for a spot in Tam Courts’ squad for Saturday lunchtime’s visit of champions Rangers to Tannadice.

Dundee United midfielder Florent Hoti.

While Jeando Fuchs is working his way back to full fitness after a 32-minute display in the 2-0 loss at Pittodrie, doubts remain over fellow-midfielder Flo Hoti who suffered a heel knock and missed the Dons clash.

The expected return dates for experienced defender Mark Connolly and young attacking midfielder Declan Glass (both knee) are much longer.

However, both are “making good progress” according to Tangerines head coach Courts, who suggested he will not block their path back into his first-team plans by making signings.

Dundee United defender Mark Connolly.

“Those are things that are happening in the background and we still need to facilitate their reintroduction into the team,” Courts said.

“When Mark Connolly comes back, when Declan Glass, Jeando Fuchs and Flo Hoti come back in, we don’t want to have recruited into positions we know we only need to wait a month or so before key players start returning.”

To sign up for our dedicated Dundee United, Dundee and St Johnstone newsletters, click HERE.

Dundee United: 3 things the Opta stats tell us the Terrors can expect from Rangers

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]