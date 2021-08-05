EXCLUSIVE: Marc McNulty on longlist of targets as Dundee United throw out Lawrence Shankland bid

Marc McNulty could be set for a Dundee United return following a loan spell with the club last season.

Courier Sport understands McNulty is on a longlist of targets for the Terrors as they assess their striking options.

McNulty, who scored five goals in 30 appearances in tangerine last term, is in the final year of his deal at Reading and is believed to be keen on a move back to Scotland.

The 28-year-old Scotland cap has enjoyed success north of the border with Livingston and Hibs as well as starring for the likes of Coventry City, Portsmouth and Sheffield United down south.

However, McNulty is out of favour under Veljko Paunovic in Berkshire and looks set to leave the Championship club on loan, once again.

League Two Tranmere Rovers, managed by ex-United boss Micky Mellon, have also been linked with the forward.

Lawrence Shankland

Meanwhile, the Tangerines have thrown out a £300,000 bid from Belgian club Beerschot for talismanic striker Lawrence Shankland.

Initially believed to be a half-million-pound offer, the Antwerp side’s approach fell way short of United’s valuation of the player.

English outfits Ipswich Town, MK Dons and Swansea City have also been credited with an interest in Shankland, whose contract at Tannadice runs out next summer.

The club remain in talks with the 25-year-old over an extension but it is believed Shanks is happy to keep his options open.

