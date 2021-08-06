Dundee United reportedly eye double signing swoop for Finnish international and Hamilton defender

Dundee United are eying a double signing swoop for Finnish international Ilmari Niskanen and Hamilton defender Scott McMann.

According to the Sun, United are back in for Ingolstadt winger Niskanen after missing out on the former KuPS man last summer.

The 23-year-old can play off either flank, is two-footed, pacey and has six caps and one goal for his country.

The Tangerines have, reportedly, agreed a fee with the Bundesliga 2 club for Niskanen and expect to complete the deal next week.

Meanwhile, the Terrors have had a bid for Accies’ McMann knocked back by the Lanarkshire men.

The 25-year-old is out of contract next season and looks set to leave the Championship club following their relegation last term.

United, however, aren’t the only interested party, with Hibs, St Johnstone and Millwall all linked with the versatile defender.

