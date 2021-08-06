Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 6th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Dundee United

Dundee United reportedly eye double signing swoop for Finnish international and Hamilton defender

By Calum Woodger
August 6 2021, 6.40pm Updated: August 6 2021, 6.41pm
Finland winger Ilmari Niskanen.
Dundee United are eying a double signing swoop for Finnish international Ilmari Niskanen and Hamilton defender Scott McMann.

According to the Sun, United are back in for Ingolstadt winger Niskanen after missing out on the former KuPS man last summer.

The 23-year-old can play off either flank, is two-footed, pacey and has six caps and one goal for his country.

The Tangerines have, reportedly, agreed a fee with the Bundesliga 2 club for Niskanen and expect to complete the deal next week.

Scott McMann in action for Hamilton last season against Dundee United’s Jeando Fuchs.

Meanwhile, the Terrors have had a bid for Accies’ McMann knocked back by the Lanarkshire men.

The 25-year-old is out of contract next season and looks set to leave the Championship club following their relegation last term.

United, however, aren’t the only interested party, with Hibs, St Johnstone and Millwall all linked with the versatile defender.

