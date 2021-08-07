Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
IN PICTURES: Dundee United’s victory over champions Rangers as seen through the lens

By Calum Woodger
August 7 2021, 7.19pm Updated: August 7 2021, 7.48pm
Dundee United turned in a huge performance to see off champions Rangers at Tannadice this afternoon and pick up their first Premiership points of the season.

A second-half Jamie Robson strike earned the Terrors a 1-0 win in front of 4,500 home fans, ending the Gers’ 40-game unbeaten league run at the same time.

It was a magnificent display from Tam Courts’ men to register their first victory over the Light Blues of any kind since 2014.

As the sun shone down on the Tannadice turf, the Tangerines’ players glistened on it.

We compiled the best Dundee United images from a superb day as Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow giants headed home empty handed.

In pictures: United down Rangers

A big tackle from Ryan Edwards on Rangers’ Joe Aribo that sums up Dundee United’s performance.
Rangers striker Jermain Defoe didn’t find things as funny as Ryan Edwards.
Jamie Robson gets in front of Rangers defender Connor Goldson to score.
The Arabs go wild as Jamie Robson wheels away.
Jamie Robson wheels away in celebration after netting the winner.
Jamie Robson is mobbed by his team-mates after scoring.
The stars of Dundee United salute their fans at the final whistle.
Match-winner Jamie Robson (left) and Dundee United boss Tam Courts celebrate at full time.
Goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist lets out a victorious roar.

