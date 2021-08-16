EXCLUSIVE: Work permit holding up Ilmari Niskanen transfer as Dundee United agree deal for Finnish winger

Dundee United have struck a deal for Ilmari Niskanen – but Arabs will have to wait to see him in tangerine as red tape continues to delay the transfer.

Courier Sport can exclusively reveal United have agreed a fee with Ingolstadt for the Finnish winger but obtaining a work permit for Niskanen is holding up the move.

The 23-year-old, who has six caps and one goal for his country and previously played for KuPS in his native Finland, has been a long-term target for the Tangerines.