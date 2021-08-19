Dundee United: Tannadice returns to full capacity from Hearts clash onwards

Dundee United have confirmed that Tannadice will be back to ‘effective full capacity’ from the visit of Hearts on August 28 onwards.

The decision was made following a meeting with Dundee City Council and health and safety authorities.

As a result of the development, season ticket holders will be permitted to return to their allocated seats. There will, however, be sections of the Main Stand unavailable for use due to being designated ‘Red Zones’.

United also confirmed that the approval will be kept ‘under review’ and could be altered ‘should issues arise with any perceived risk of Covid-19 directly relating to the return to full capacity’.

With tickets due to go on general sale for the showdown with the Jambos — managed by former Tannadice gaffer Robbie Neilson — tomorrow (August 20), a bumper crowd is expected.

A healthy travelling support is also likely, with Hearts initially allocated 2,676 tickets. A further 600 could be made available subject to demand.