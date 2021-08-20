Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Football / Dundee United

Dundee United reach agreement with FC Ingolstadt to sign Finnish star Ilmari Niskanen

By Sean Hamilton
August 20 2021, 6.15pm Updated: August 20 2021, 9.23pm
Ilmari Niskanen's move to Dundee United has been agreed.
Dundee United have agreed a deal with German side FC Ingolstadt to sign Finnish internationalist Ilmari Niskanen.

The agreement between the clubs means Niskenen – who looks set to wear the number seven jersey at Tannadice – will become a United player once international clearance has been secured.

The 23-year-old has been capped six times by Finland and has one international goal to his name.

He made his first team breakthrough in his homeland before moving to 2. Bundesliga side FC Ingolstadt in September 2020, where he was coached by former United and Dundee man Mark Fotheringham.

United head coach Tam Courts revealed his delight over Niskanen’s imminent arrival, saying: “Ilmari is an attacking player with international pedigree who I’m sure will excite our fans and produce big moments due to his pace and technical quality.

Tam Courts.

“We believe that he’s perfectly suited to the Scottish game and with the style of play that we want to implement. I’m hopeful that once he is cleared to play and gets up to peak fitness, Ilmari will make a big contribution on the pitch and be an important player for us.”

United are now in pursuit of a work permit for the winger, who can operate on both sides of the park.

