Dundee United reach agreement with FC Ingolstadt to sign Finnish star Ilmari Niskanen

Dundee United have agreed a deal with German side FC Ingolstadt to sign Finnish internationalist Ilmari Niskanen.

The agreement between the clubs means Niskenen – who looks set to wear the number seven jersey at Tannadice – will become a United player once international clearance has been secured.

Dundee United is delighted to announce that it has reached agreement to sign Finnish internationalist, Ilmari Niskanen, from Bundisliga 2 club FC Ingolstadt 04 🟠⚫️🔥https://t.co/LmXy3DhhCE — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) August 20, 2021

The 23-year-old has been capped six times by Finland and has one international goal to his name.

He made his first team breakthrough in his homeland before moving to 2. Bundesliga side FC Ingolstadt in September 2020, where he was coached by former United and Dundee man Mark Fotheringham.

United head coach Tam Courts revealed his delight over Niskanen’s imminent arrival, saying: “Ilmari is an attacking player with international pedigree who I’m sure will excite our fans and produce big moments due to his pace and technical quality.

“We believe that he’s perfectly suited to the Scottish game and with the style of play that we want to implement. I’m hopeful that once he is cleared to play and gets up to peak fitness, Ilmari will make a big contribution on the pitch and be an important player for us.”

United are now in pursuit of a work permit for the winger, who can operate on both sides of the park.