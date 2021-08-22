VIDEO: Ex-Dundee United star Ryan Gauld nets first MLS goal for Vancouver Whitecaps and it’s not what you’d expect

Former Dundee United star Ryan Gauld got off the mark at MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps with a late winner on Sunday.

Gauld, who penned a £2-million-a-year deal with the Canadian side in the summer, helped his side to a 2-1 win over Los Angeles FC with a stunning header.

At 5ft6, Gauld, who came on as a half-time substitute, is not renowned for his headed goals.

But after making a darting run into the box he got on the end of a Ryan Raposo cross to nod in a dramatic last-gasp strike on his home debut.

MVP for second week running

Gauld, who collected his second successive GE Appliances Player of Quality, has become an instant fans’ favourite.

The playmaker thought he had got off the mark half an hour earlier as he knocked a rebounded Brian White effort over the line.

But TV replays later showed White’s strike had crossed the line. MLS awarded the goal to Gauld’s team-mate.

“To begin with I thought it was two goals” said Gauld. “But Brian Wright was waiting for me with his phone in the changing room telling me he needed the first one.

“The most important thing was to get the three points and play in front of the fans. Hopefully we sent them home happy.”

Someone in a hoop put it in and that's all that matters 🌈 #VWFC #VANvLAFC pic.twitter.com/0KMSoPJfbH — Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) August 22, 2021

Gauld finally got his goal in 89 minutes.

That came as Vancouver Whitecaps welcomed back fans for the first time in 18 months.

Gauld was showered with love on his new side’s Twitter feed after his stunning home debut.

Posting on his official Twitter, Gauld said: “What a feeling! That goal and that win was for every @WhitecapsFC supporter who has had to wait 539 days for a home game.

“The scenes at the end were unreal.”

What a feeling! 😍 That goal and that win was for every @WhitecapsFC supporter who has had to wait 539 days for a home game. The scenes at the end were unreal. 🙌#VWFC @WhitecapsFC pic.twitter.com/pIs5OcUGF9 — Ryan Gauld (@RyanGauld) August 22, 2021

Ryan Gauld’s love-in with Canadian club

The Canadian side’s official Twitter account posted a series of tweets after Gauld’s header.

After announcing his goal with the phrase ‘OH MY GAULD’, the creative admin went into Gauld overdrive.

The admin labelled the former Scotland under-21 star ‘wee man’ and hailed his ‘Bru-tastic’ strike.

I just wanna grab his face I LOVE YOU WEE MAN#VWFC #VANvLAFC pic.twitter.com/TR0rrJuVOV — Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) August 22, 2021

Gauld will now face Canadian side Pacific bidding to help Vancouver qualify for the MLS Champions League.

And he admits he will draw on his previous cup experiences in Scotland and Portugal as he bids to lead Whitecaps to glory.

Gauld was on the losing Dundee United side as St Johnstone beat them 2-0 to win the 2014 Scottish Cup Final.

But he was a cup final winner with Portuguese minnows Desportivo Aves as they beat his former club Sporting Lisbon in 2018.

“I’m looking forward to my first experience of a cup game here,” said Gauld.

“I’m aware it’s a huge deal to the club as it can get you into the Champions League.

“I’ve had a mix of experiences in cup games. I managed to win one cup final in Portugal but was on the losing side in a final with Dundee United.”