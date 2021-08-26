EXCLUSIVE: Nicky Clark opens up on Marc McNulty rapport as Dundee United striker hails ‘outstanding’ Manchester United loan kid

Nicky Clark has hailed the craft and graft of Marc McNulty after the duo reunited in style against St Johnstone.

McNulty, making his first start since returning to Tannadice for a second loan spell, was a menace against the Saintees on Sunday, tormenting the back-three in a 1-0 victory for Thomas Courts’ side.

Both McNulty and Clark played a part in the only goal of the game for Peter Pawlett — and that was the tip of the iceberg as a promising partnership developed.

The former Rangers attacker started in the ‘Number 10’ role behind McNulty at McDiarmid Park, but the pair dovetailed superbly, taking turns to be the furthest man forward.

🚌 Dundee United secured all 3⃣ points in this Tayside derby against St. Johnstone as Peter Pawlett scored, before seeing red.@StJohnstone 0⃣-1⃣ @dundeeunitedfc pic.twitter.com/suzrOCduLU — SPFL (@spfl) August 23, 2021

They also did the majority of their work in central areas, as illustrated by their combined Opta heat-map below.

That is in sharp contrast with United’s 4-3-3 under Micky Mellon last term which saw at least one of them fielded on the wing; sometimes both, on the occasions Lawrence Shankland led the line.

“I know Sparky well from playing together last year and I feel like we already have a really good understanding of each others’ game,” Clark told Courier Sport.

“We link up well and I think there were really positive signs in the St Johnstone game.

“You can see the quality Sparky has. His energy levels are brilliant, he covers the ground and gives everything for the team. That’s all you can ask for.

“Sometimes a new signing can have that period of settling in, but Sparky doesn’t need that.

“He pretty much knows all the lads, he’s a brilliant fit in our dressing room and, as we’ve seen already, he’s got the ability.”

Debutant Dylan

McNulty was not the only man making his first start of the season who impressed Clark.

The 30-year-old lavished praise on Manchester United loanee Dylan Levitt, who was a cool, classy presence as a deep-lying playmaker — after just two training sessions.

“I look at young Dylan [Levitt] coming in to the side and I thought he was outstanding,” lauded Clark. “He only trained on Friday and Saturday but you wouldn’t have thought that — he’s a real talent.

“He’s got good composure in the middle of the park and I think he’ll do well.”

Pawlett absence

The only disappointment from the Tayside triumph was the red card shown to match-winner Peter Pawlett for diving.

Courier Sport revealed on Tuesday that United would not be appealing referee Gavin Duncan’s decision and, as attention turns to Saturday’s visit of Hearts, the diminutive schemer will be missed.

And Clark added: “Peter was gutted in the dressing room. He felt he had been clipped.

“It was disappointing for Pete to get the red card, but it should be remembered that he’s the man who got us the three points and was brilliant.”