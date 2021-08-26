Ilmari Niskanen ‘involved in training’ at Dundee United – and hopes to make debut against Hearts

Incoming Dundee United winger Ilmari Niskanen has revealed he is training with the Tannadice club — and has not given up hope of making his debut against Hearts on Saturday.

Speaking to Finnish publication Suomen Palloliitto, the 23-year-old confirmed he has agreed a ‘multi-year’ contract with the Tangerines.

However, much like his St Johnstone-bound compatriot, Eetu Vertainen, he has been tied up in red tape.

Niskanen is waiting for a work and residency permit to be granted.

“I have been involved in training for almost a week and I would like to play,” said Niskanen.

“The staff at the club are very hopeful that I will be available for the next match.

“However, you can never be sure if it will take longer.

“The details have been completed — at least here, within the club.”

The long game

Niskanen confirmed that United have been long-time admirers, tracking him last summer before he decided to join German outfit Ingolstadt from KuPS in his homeland.

“[Dundee United] have been after me for a long time and that influenced my decision to come here,” continued Niskanen.

“The club just told me that they have been following my performances in Germany as well — and waiting for their opportunity.

“When my availability become clear, they immediately struck. The talks with Ingolstadt went on for some time.”

Great expectations

Given United have tracked Niskanen for more than a year and in light of his impressive reputation — he has already represented Finland six times — he is acutely aware that expectations will be high upon his arrival.

And he would have it no other way.

“The staff here are very excited,” continued Niskanen.

“However, that is not a problem — I like high expectations and I want to show them that I am worthy of them.

“I’m in really good shape and I think the Scottish style of play suits me well.”