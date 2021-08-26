Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, August 27th 2021
Sport / Football / Dundee United

Ilmari Niskanen ‘involved in training’ at Dundee United – and hopes to make debut against Hearts

By Alan Temple
August 26 2021, 11.22am Updated: August 26 2021, 1.01pm
Niskanen battles Gareth Bale
Niskanen battles Gareth Bale

Incoming Dundee United winger Ilmari Niskanen has revealed he is training with the Tannadice club — and has not given up hope of making his debut against Hearts on Saturday.

Speaking to Finnish publication Suomen Palloliitto, the 23-year-old confirmed he has agreed a ‘multi-year’ contract with the Tangerines.

However, much like his St Johnstone-bound compatriot, Eetu Vertainen, he has been tied up in red tape.

Niskanen is waiting for a work and residency permit to be granted.

“I have been involved in training for almost a week and I would like to play,” said Niskanen.

“The staff at the club are very hopeful that I will be available for the next match. 

“However, you can never be sure if it will take longer.

“The details have been completed — at least here, within the club.”

The long game

Niskanen confirmed that United have been long-time admirers, tracking him last summer before he decided to join German outfit Ingolstadt from KuPS in his homeland.

“[Dundee United] have been after me for a long time and that influenced my decision to come here,” continued Niskanen.

“The club just told me that they have been following my performances in Germany as well — and waiting for their opportunity.

“When my availability become clear, they immediately struck. The talks with Ingolstadt went on for some time.”

Great expectations

Given United have tracked Niskanen for more than a year and in light of his impressive reputation — he has already represented Finland six times — he is acutely aware that expectations will be high upon his arrival.

Niskanen in full flight

And he would have it no other way.

The staff here are very excited,” continued Niskanen.

“However, that is not a problem — I like high expectations and I want to show them that I am worthy of them.

“I’m in really good shape and I think the Scottish style of play suits me well.”

