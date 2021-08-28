Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Football / Dundee United

Calum Butcher agrees terms on a new Dundee United deal until 2023

By Ewan Smith
August 28 2021, 2.24pm Updated: August 28 2021, 2.24pm
Calum Butcher has agreed a new deal at Dundee United
Dundee United midfielder Calum Butcher has agreed a new contract to keep him at Tannadice until the summer of 2023.

The English-born star has impressed during his second spell with United and has penned a deal on improved terms at Thomas Courts’ side.

Butcher has played 116 times for United and was a key player last season.

And the news that he has pledged his future is a further boost ahead of Saturday’s clash with Hearts.

The vice-captain was stand-in skipper in the recent 1-0 win over champions Rangers and saluted the role the fans played in that victory.

Butcher, 30, was already under contract for another two years having signed a four-year contract in 2019.

But his recent impressive form has led to an enhanced contract for the former Tottenham youngster.

