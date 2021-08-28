Calum Butcher agrees terms on a new Dundee United deal until 2023

Dundee United midfielder Calum Butcher has agreed a new contract to keep him at Tannadice until the summer of 2023.

The English-born star has impressed during his second spell with United and has penned a deal on improved terms at Thomas Courts’ side.

Butcher has played 116 times for United and was a key player last season.

And the news that he has pledged his future is a further boost ahead of Saturday’s clash with Hearts.

The vice-captain was stand-in skipper in the recent 1-0 win over champions Rangers and saluted the role the fans played in that victory.

Butcher, 30, was already under contract for another two years having signed a four-year contract in 2019.

But his recent impressive form has led to an enhanced contract for the former Tottenham youngster.