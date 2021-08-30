Calum Butcher aims to lead Dundee United to top six and Hampden finals to ‘finish Tannadice journey’

Calum Butcher is determined to ‘finish his journey’ with Dundee United by leading them to cup finals and a top six finish.

Butcher has agreed a new two-year deal – with an additional one year option – a move that could tie him to Tannadice until 2024.

And after pledging what have been described as his ‘prime years’ by United boss Tam Courts, the midfielder has lofty ambitions.

“I am delighted to agree a new contract as I am very settled here,” said Butcher.

“I started this journey with the club and I want to finish it – hopefully we can do that during the time I’ve been given.

“What does finishing it look like? Well, we were in the Championship when I came back so we got out of that.

“Now it’s about getting into the top six and getting to finals.

“That’s what this club is about.

“We fell short of that last season so it’s something we want to do in the three years I’ve got.

“You need stability in this league if you are going to achieve things. That has been shown time and again over the years.

“There is stability here now, there is a core who have been here for a while now.

“I’ve been here a while, you have Mark Reynolds, Peter Pawlett, Nicky Clark – we have all been here and been through it.”

Calum Butcher feels Dundee United boss Courts is ‘great appointment’

Butcher has also given his backing to Courts as United boss.

Courts tasted his first home defeat since taking over the Tannadice reins in the summer as Hearts ran away 2-0 winners.

Liam Boyce gave the visitors the lead as he converted the rebound from his missed penalty.

Dundee United then forced a series of saves out of Hearts keeper Craig Gordon.

The Scotland keeper blocked a bullet header from Ryan Edwards and turned around a Charlie Mulgrew free-kick.

Hearts clinched their win late on through Armand Gnanduillet.

The French striker coolly drilled beyond Trevor Carson to put his side joint top.

But despite the loss, Butcher believes Courts can make an impact as United boss.

“The manager was already here and I think that’s a big thing too,” said Butcher.

“There were a lot of eyebrows raised when he got the job but I always said it was a great appointment.

“He knew the team, he knew the club and he knows what the young players can bring to the place.

“The supporters have really backed us as well. Getting them back had made such a difference and you can feel that in the games.

“You can feel everyone pulling in the same direction.”