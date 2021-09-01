Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee United new boy Scott McMann excited to play in front of Tannadice crowd as he sets out lofty ambitions

By Calum Woodger
September 1 2021, 5.30pm
New left-back Scott McMann in Dundee United training.
He’s grown accustomed to relegation battles after a career spent fighting for survival at Hamilton.

However, new boy Scott McMann is confident that is all set to change after he sealed a deadline day move to Dundee United.

The 25-year-old defender signed on the dotted line at Tannadice last night, joining the Tangerines as a direct replacement for Jamie Robson who left for Lincoln City earlier in the day.

With his future now settled – McMann has signed a three-year deal with the Terrors – he is keen to kick on and try to help United achieve their Premiership goal of a top-six finish.

The Accies academy graduate was one of few bright sparks for the Lanarkshire side last season as they were relegated to the Championship and he hopes to show the form that earned his a move back to “the big stage” in a tangerine jersey.

Higher ambitions for McMann

“When I heard Dundee United were interested I was buzzing to get that opportunity to come back and play in the Premiership – on the big stage,” McMann said, speaking to DUTV.

“It’s going to be something new for me (pushing for the top six), having been in relegation battles with Hamilton for the past five-six years.

“Hopefully it’s going to be exciting to push higher up the league and have higher ambitions.

“I’ve only played here twice – a Premiership play-off and last season – but it’s a lovely stadium and I can’t wait to play here.

“It’s exciting, I can’t wait to play in front of the fans and in front of a full stadium.”

Courts’ plans excite new boy

The left-back, who can also play in the centre of defence, says he was sold on a move to the City of Discovery by head coach Tam Courts.

There were other interested Premiership parties. However, after a chat with United’s new gaffer, McMann didn’t have to think twice about where his future lay.

He added: “When I spoke to the gaffer he laid out the ambitions of the club and the plans he had for me.

Dundee United boss Tam Courts.

“It was a no-brainer for me moving forward.

“Playing in the top six, for me, is the goal and pushing on into Europe and, hopefully, cup finals and semi-finals.

“Hopefully I’ve got that to look forward to and I can help the team with that.”

Scott hoping to add to experienced pool

At 25, he’s hardly an old head by United’s standards with a squad that features the likes of Charlie Mulgrew (35) and Mark Reynolds (34).

However, McMann was a leader at Accies, a club known for relying heavily on academy youngsters, and believes he can bring that experienced into what is already a healthy Tannadice changing-room.

Scott McMann in action for Hamilton last season against Dundee United’s Jeando Fuchs.

He commented: “I was an experienced player at Hamilton because it’s a very young changing-room so you have to become a leader in that environment.

“Hopefully I can help the young boys here in a similar kind of way.

“It’s a good squad with a good mix of players, a lot of talented youth and experienced pros so it’s exciting.”

