Dundee United move perfect step for ambitious Scott McMann after Hamilton Accies education

In many ways, life is about to get a whole lot different for Dundee United new boy Scott McMann.

In joining the Terrors on three-year deal on deadline day, McMann ended a 13-year association with Hamilton Accies and is set to lay down roots in the City of Discovery.

It saves a three-hour-plus round commute that’s for sure.

However, despite the distance between old and new, the 25-year-old sees parallels.

Much as he experienced as an academy graduate at Accies, McMann is encouraged by United’s eagerness to promote youth.

The left-back sees a bright future in tangerine as he reflected on his Lanarkshire education.

Comparison clear for McMann

“There are a lot of talented young players here and I could see that in the first couple of days of training,” he said.

“They will get a chance as well if they are good enough so I do see comparisons.

“My age group included Greg Docherty, Eamonn Brophy, Darren Lyon and Stephen Hendrie.

“I am friendly with all of them and obviously a couple of them have gone on to do good things.

“Lewis Ferguson was a few years younger than me but he came into the first team and was excellent for a year before getting his move and he thoroughly deserved it.

“I watched him make his debut for Scotland against Denmark and it must have been a proud moment for him, his family and Hamilton as well to see one of their young boys getting a chance at international level.

“Hamilton will give you an opportunity. If you are good enough, it doesn’t matter how old you are, they will throw you in the team.

“They were excellent with me giving me that chance.”

‘I think I was ready for a change’

Despite the similarities, there are some key differences between Accies and United for McMann.

Namely their ambitions.

The Terrors’ hopes for this season and beyond excite McMann after years of staving off relegation at New Douglas Park before eventually succumbing to the drop last term.

He added: “Just the size of the club and the opportunity to play in the Premiership again (appealed to me).

“The conversation I had with the manager was really good and it excited me.

“I had been at Hamilton since I was 12. So I had 13 brilliant years there and I can’t thank them enough for what they have done for me.

“It is strange being in a new dressing-room as it is something I had never experienced.

“I didn’t know anyone but the boys have been brilliant with me the last couple of days and made me feel really welcome.

“I think I was ready for a change. It is a chance for me to develop my career and go to the next step and this was perfect for me.”