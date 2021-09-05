Jeando Fuchs: Dundee United midfielder is transfer target for English Championship club

Dundee United midfielder Jeando Fuchs is a target for Blackpool, according to reports.

Journalist Alan Nixon – a specialist in transfer stories – claims the English Championship side are “very keen” on the Cameroon international.

United are aware of interest in the 23-year-old north and south of the border.

But the Seasiders are expected to test their resolve with a bid for Fuchs in the January transfer window.

Fuchs – recently linked with Peterborough United – has been a huge hit with the Tangerines faithful since arriving in October 2020 from Alaves on a two-year deal.

And after a sensational performance in the 1-0 win over Rangers last month, boss Tam Courts heaped praise on the player.

‘A match for anyone’

Courts said: “For a player that’s looking to build a profile, that was a great opportunity to show what he’s all about.

“I thought you saw he’s a match for anyone in the country on his day.

“Players like Jeando are going to attract a lot of interest – in the last year of his contract and with aspirations as an international player.”