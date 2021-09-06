St Mirren v Dundee United: Paisley side announce tickets on sale for Premiership clash with Tangerines

Dundee United fans are now able to get their hands on tickets for this weekend’s Premiership clash at St Mirren.

Arabs are expected to travel in numbers in the hope of another away day victory, this time in Paisley.

United fans will be housed in the North Stand of The SMISA Stadium.

Tickets are priced at £22 for adults, £11 for concessions and under-12s are £6, when accompanied by a full paying adult.

Back to league business this weekend 🙌 #UnitedTogether pic.twitter.com/EQtSlZZXHa — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) September 6, 2021

Briefs can only be purchased online from the St Mirren website and can be printed off at home or presented on mobile devices at the turnstiles.

Arabs will be keen to see their side bounce back from a disappointing 2-0 home defeat to Robbie Neilson’s Hearts at Tannadice on August 28.

Supporters travelling by car are being urged by St Mirren to avoid parking in the Tannahill Road area after previous instances of vehicles parking on double-yellow lines, blocking local bus routes and elderly residents not being able to park near their homes.