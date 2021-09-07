Dundee derby tickets: United and Dundee fans joint in criticism over pricing as tickets go on sale

Tickets for the first Dundee derby of the season are set to go on sale for both sets of supporters.

United and Dundee are set to go toe-to-toe on Sunday September 19 in their first meeting since the 1-1 draw at Tannadice in December 2019.

United supporters were able to purchase their briefs for the hotly-anticipated clash on Monday, while ticket sales opened for Dees today (Tuesday) at 10am.

Arabs will occupy three-quarters of the ground with Tangerines chiefs opening the Shed End (West Stand) for home fans.

That means Dark Blue supporters will be housed in the Jim McLean Fair Play Upper and Lower stands as well as the Jerry Kerr Stand.

Prices for the game have been widely criticised on social media, with adults being charged £30 a ticket, while concessions will have to pay £16.

Fan criticism

The pricing united both sets of the support with Arabs calling on their club to rethink, as the game is to be shown live on Sky Sports, with a noon kick off.

For comparison, £30 is the maximum charge for away supporter tickets in the English Premier League, following the introduction of a price cap.

Responding to the United ticket sale announcement on Twitter, @ode8283 wrote: “No big on criticising my club, but this is just wrong united. [£]20 to 25 for adults, and 10 to 12 for kids is more than enough. Sort it out.”

Andrew Ross wrote: “Sorry lads and lasses. You have got this badly wrong. Regardless of take up. Open your eyes and talk/listen to the fans. £30 must never be seen again.”

@bowersDUFC wrote: “Very disappointed with this. Pricing loyal fans out of attending a game live on tv on a Sunday dinner time. Very very poor.”

While Ally Stewart replied: “Guess it adds value to season ticket holders but for [pay at the gate] fans would foresee this putting a lot of people off.”

🎟️ | Tickets for the first Dundee derby of the season will go on sale this Wednesday at 10am to Season Ticket Holders #thedee https://t.co/zGwx7UeIPJ — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) September 6, 2021

Across the street, Dundee fans were in agreement with their Arab rivals. @Osmangoals tweeted: “Still can’t get over United charging fans £30 for the pleasure, hope we don’t reciprocate it come the home game. Twenty’s plenty as they say!”

Where can I get tickets?

Regardless of the criticism around tickets, the game is likely to still have a high attendance with fans of both teams looking to soak up the atmosphere.

Arabs will be confident their side can continue their derby dominance at Tannadice, while Dees will be hoping to see their team claim a first away derby win since 2004.

Tickets for home supporters can be purchased online at the Dundee United website or in person at the Dundee United shop.

Likewise, Dundee fans can purchase their tickets from 10am online or at the Dundee Direct shop.