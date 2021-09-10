Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Football / Dundee United

Dundee United fans react to Antti Niemi ‘he’s no finished’ video announcing Ilmari Niskanen arrival

By Scott Lorimer
September 10 2021, 2.53pm
Dundee United announced the arrival of Ilmari Niskanen with reference to a classic TalkSport gaffe around Antti Niemi.
Dundee United have announced the arrival of Finland winger Ilmari Niskanen after a three-week wait on international clearance and visa approval.

The Tangerines signed the 23-year-old from Bundesliga 2 club FC Ingolstadt 04 in August but were left in limbo waiting for the green light on his work permit.

Today, the club confirmed Niskanen is a fully-eligible player and their social media team had some fun with the announcement.

Making reference to the infamous TalkSport phone-in gaffe where a mistaken Hearts fan believed Antti Niemi was Scottish and was due a Scotland call-up, the club tweeted a video with audio from the call alongside with Niskanen’s unveiling.

Fan reaction

While most Arabs were just pleased to see their new man was finally available, some also appreciated the humour.

Replying to the video teaser, one fan wrote “Work permit finalised then?” to which Alex Marr responded: “You could say it’s finished.”

Brandon Downham posted: “Now that is good content.”

Jack Gibb wrote: “The best transfer announcement you’ll ever see.”

Claire Adam simply posted: “Finn-ally”.

While others groaned at the reference. Shed Seventy posted: “Cheesy. Glad it’s sorted. C’mon Ilmari!”

Set for debut

The Finnish international will wear the number 7 shirt for the Tangerines and goes straight into the squad for tomorrow’s clash at St Mirren.

Speaking to the United website, he is relishing the opportunity to perform in front of the fans.

Niskanen battles Gareth Bale

He said: “I watched the Rangers game on TV and even though it wasn’t full capacity then, I could feel the fans cheering and it was brilliant.

“I can just imagine that when it is a full stadium it’s going to be amazing. I’m can’t wait to celebrate my goals in front of these great supporters.

“It’s going to be brilliant.”

