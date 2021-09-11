Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 12th 2021
Sport / Football / Dundee United

Ilmari Niskanen finally makes Dundee United debut as Tannadice side draw a blank at St Mirren

By Ewan Smith
September 11 2021, 4.54pm Updated: September 12 2021, 1.27pm
Ilmari Niskanen made his Dundee United debut at St Mirren
Ilmari Niskanen made his long-awaited Dundee United debut but the Finnish star couldn’t find the killer touch at St Mirren.

Niskanen started after he was granted a work permit on Friday  and he looked quick, mobile and creative.

Scott McMann also made his debut after his transfer deadline day move from Hamilton.

There was also a surprise place on the bench for Louis Appere – who hadn’t started a game since the 0-0 draw at St Mirren in May.

Niskanen spurns early chance for United

Tam Courts set his side up to attack with Marc McNulty the focal point for the attack, with Niskanen and Peter Pawlett on either side of him.

And it was Niskanen who almost got his United career off to a flier after Pawlett found him in space on the corner of the box.

But, on this occasion, the Finnish international lacked composure as he fired high and wide.

St Mirren had a lot of first half possession without threatening Trevor Carson’s goal and Jak Alnwick was definitely the busier of the keepers.

McNulty led a three-pronged Dundee United attack at St Mirren

Alnwick produced a brave block to deny Ian Harkes in 26  minutes. St Mirren captain Joe Shaughnessy completed the clearance.

As the clock ticked down on the first period, United looked increasingly threatening.

And they should have taken the lead through Pawlett.

Pawlett linked up well with McNulty on the edge of the box, only to blast over with the goal at his mercy.

Pawlett had missed a great chance to give Dundee United the lead

Smith injured but Appere returns

There was a further blow for United as Liam Smith was forced off injured before half-time.

Smith must be a real doubt for next weekend’s Dundee derby.

But while Smith’s potential loss for that game could be a major headache, United could be bolstered by the return of Appere.

Appere came on for Pawlett after 60 minutes and almost made an instant impact as he raced onto a McNulty pass only for his 15 yard effort to be blocked by Alnwick.

Appere looked lively – as did Niskanen – and United fans could be in for a treat this season with that dynamic duo.

McNulty also looks incredibly mobile but he needs to be more clinical in front of goal.

The on-loan Reading star had a golden chance to win it for United in 70 minutes as he broke clear – only to shoot wide.

United will be hoping McNulty finds his shooting boots for next Sunday’s visit of Dundee to Tannadice.

And they have Trevor Carson to thank for earning them a point after a stunning late save from Richard Tait.

St Mirren v Dundee United Teams

St Mirren: Alnwick; Tanser, Shaughnessy, McCarthy, McGrath, Brophy, Main, Reid (Flynn 73), Fraser, Ronan (McAllister 66) , Millar (Tait 66). Subs: Lyness; Finlayson, Dennis, Erwin.

Dundee United: Carson; Smith (Levitt 43), Mulgrew, Edwards, McMann, Harkes, Butcher, Niskanen, Fuchs, McNulty, Pawlett (Appere 60). Subs: Newman; Sporle, Connolly, Reynolds, Clark.

Referee – Colin Steven

