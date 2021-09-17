Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021
Sport / Football / Dundee FC

Jim McLean: Dundee United to hold minute’s applause for club legend before city derby

By Scott Lorimer
September 17 2021, 2.20pm Updated: September 17 2021, 3.53pm
Jim McLean, Dundee United manager celebrating after Dundee United win the league at Dens.
Dundee United will further honour their iconic manager Jim McLean ahead of Sunday’s derby at Tannadice.

The Tangerines will request both sets of supporters respect a minute’s applause for their most successful manager before kick off.

The mark of respect will come the day after a statue of the iconic footballing figure is unveiled at the ground.

‘Wee Jim’, who died on Boxing Day 2020, has been immortalised with a bronze statue outside the Eddie Thompson stand.

Unveiling ceremony

The sculpture, which was made possible due to a £62,000 fundraising effort by supporters, will be unveiled at a private ceremony on Saturday.

Situated atop a 2m plinth, the statue shows Jim proudly holding aloft the 1983 Premier Division trophy.

jim mclean statue
A completed model of the statue of Dundee United legend Jim McLean stands in front of the statue before it was bronzed.

The event will be attended by Jim’s wife Doris and two sons, Gary and Colin and other McLean family members.

Players and staff from the 1983 league-winning team will also be in attendance alongside Club Chairman Mark Ogren.

Fans will get their first glimpse of the statue, when the club will open the gates from 9am on Sunday.

Plea for respect

Although remembered for his league and cup heroics at United, his footballing career in the city started off at Dens Park in 1965, featuring 90 times in three seasons.

Football writer and Dundee fan Paddy Barclay has called on fellow Dees to respect the moment prior to the derby.

He tweeted: “A min’s applause for Jim McLean on Sunday. I’ll join in because he was a great football man.

“All fellow fans please bear in mind Jim also served us with distinction.

If you still don’t want to applaud, just keep quiet for one minute. Respect the history of our club.”

 

