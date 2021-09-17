Jim McLean: Dundee United to hold minute’s applause for club legend before city derby

Dundee United will further honour their iconic manager Jim McLean ahead of Sunday’s derby at Tannadice.

The Tangerines will request both sets of supporters respect a minute’s applause for their most successful manager before kick off.

The mark of respect will come the day after a statue of the iconic footballing figure is unveiled at the ground.

‘Wee Jim’, who died on Boxing Day 2020, has been immortalised with a bronze statue outside the Eddie Thompson stand.

Unveiling ceremony

The sculpture, which was made possible due to a £62,000 fundraising effort by supporters, will be unveiled at a private ceremony on Saturday.

Situated atop a 2m plinth, the statue shows Jim proudly holding aloft the 1983 Premier Division trophy.

The event will be attended by Jim’s wife Doris and two sons, Gary and Colin and other McLean family members.

Players and staff from the 1983 league-winning team will also be in attendance alongside Club Chairman Mark Ogren.

Fans will get their first glimpse of the statue, when the club will open the gates from 9am on Sunday.

Plea for respect

Although remembered for his league and cup heroics at United, his footballing career in the city started off at Dens Park in 1965, featuring 90 times in three seasons.

Football writer and Dundee fan Paddy Barclay has called on fellow Dees to respect the moment prior to the derby.

He tweeted: “A min’s applause for Jim McLean on Sunday. I’ll join in because he was a great football man.

“All fellow fans please bear in mind Jim also served us with distinction.

If you still don’t want to applaud, just keep quiet for one minute. Respect the history of our club.”