Dundee United 1-0 Dundee: Late Ian Harkes strike seals the derby points at Tannadice

A late Ian Harkes goal downed Dundee as Dundee United earned the derby bragging rights at Tannadice.

The American struck in the 81st minute to send the Tangerines crowd wild and his side into fifth place.

Key men were back in for both sides after injury – United welcomed back Benjamin Siegrist in goal while Dee winger Paul McMullan made his first return to Tannadice since his departure last January.

The Dark Blues had the better of the opening chances with Leigh Griffiths sending a header inches wide and later bringing a strong save from Siegrist.

However, United went closest to opening the scoring in the opening half as Peter Pawlett turned expertly before sending a low effort goalwards. Adam Legzdins at full stretch touched the ball onto the post.

The second half didn’t have the same vibrancy as neither side were able to get control of possession.

United had the better of things but, with 20 minutes to go, the visitors had the chance to take the lead. Shaun Byrne worked space well but saw his effort blocked by Ryan Edwards before Griffiths fired the rebound well over.

United, though, grabbed the vital lead on 81 minutes as Harkes curled an effort goalwards that Legzdins could only parry into the net.

In stoppage time Edwards was in the way again as he blocked a Jordan Marshall shot on the line, preventing a certain equaliser.

Teams

Dundee Utd: Siegrist, K Smith (Freeman 62), Mulgrew, Edwards, McMann, Butcher (Levitt 46), Harkes, Fuchs, Pawlett, Niskanen (Appere 59), McNulty (Clark 81).

Subs not used: Carson, Reynolds, Hoti.

Dundee: Legzdins, Kerr (Sheridan 85), Sweeney (Fontaine 36), Ashcroft, Marshall, Byrne, McGhee, Anderson (Jakubiak 60), McGowan (Cummings 75), McMullan, Griffiths.

Subs not used: Lawlor, McCowan, Panter.

Referee: John Beaton