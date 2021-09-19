Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 19th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Dundee FC

Dundee United 1-0 Dundee: Late Ian Harkes strike seals the derby points at Tannadice

By George Cran
September 19 2021, 1.57pm Updated: September 19 2021, 1.59pm
Dundee United's Ian Harkes celebrates making it 1-0.
Dundee United's Ian Harkes celebrates making it 1-0.

A late Ian Harkes goal downed Dundee as Dundee United earned the derby bragging rights at Tannadice.

The American struck in the 81st minute to send the Tangerines crowd wild and his side into fifth place.

Key men were back in for both sides after injury – United welcomed back Benjamin Siegrist in goal while Dee winger Paul McMullan made his first return to Tannadice since his departure last January.

The Dark Blues had the better of the opening chances with Leigh Griffiths sending a header inches wide and later bringing a strong save from Siegrist.

However, United went closest to opening the scoring in the opening half as Peter Pawlett turned expertly before sending a low effort goalwards. Adam Legzdins at full stretch touched the ball onto the post.

Pawlett strikes the post.

The second half didn’t have the same vibrancy as neither side were able to get control of possession.

United had the better of things but, with 20 minutes to go, the visitors had the chance to take the lead. Shaun Byrne worked space well but saw his effort blocked by Ryan Edwards before Griffiths fired the rebound well over.

United, though, grabbed the vital lead on 81 minutes as Harkes curled an effort goalwards that Legzdins could only parry into the net.

In stoppage time Edwards was in the way again as he blocked a Jordan Marshall shot on the line, preventing a certain equaliser.

Dundee’s Leigh Griffiths sees an effort saved by Benjamin Siegrist.

Teams

Dundee Utd: Siegrist, K Smith (Freeman 62), Mulgrew, Edwards, McMann, Butcher (Levitt 46), Harkes, Fuchs, Pawlett, Niskanen (Appere 59), McNulty (Clark 81).

Subs not used: Carson, Reynolds, Hoti.

Dundee: Legzdins, Kerr (Sheridan 85), Sweeney (Fontaine 36), Ashcroft, Marshall, Byrne, McGhee, Anderson (Jakubiak 60), McGowan (Cummings 75), McMullan, Griffiths.

Subs not used: Lawlor, McCowan, Panter.

Referee: John Beaton

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]