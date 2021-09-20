Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 21st 2021
Sport / Football / Dundee FC

Ian Harkes: Derby winner for Dundee United wasn’t my best strike but is one of the biggest

By Ewan Smith
September 20 2021, 8.00am Updated: September 21 2021, 5.30pm
Ian Harkes helped Dundee United claim a derby day winner with his late goal


Dundee United derby day hero Ian Harkes insists his winning strike was nowhere near the best he’s ever scored – but could be the biggest.

Harkes netted an 81st minute strike from just outside the box as United moved up to fifth with a win over local rivals Dundee.

That win was the third Scottish Premiership success secured during Tam Courts’ reign as United boss.

It follows victories over champions Rangers and double cup-holders St Johnstone.

Harkes has just six United goals to his name – including two in derby wins over Dundee.

But Sunday’s could be the most significant.

“It’s definitely not the best goal I’ve ever scored,” said American midfielder Harkes. “But it’s one of the biggest.

Ian Harkes netted from the edge of the box as Dundee United claimed a derby day win

“The first derby I played in, the 6-2 win, was a great night. This brings back memories.

“It was as good an atmosphere as I’ve known. The fans were brilliant today.

‘Hopefully they can keep coming back in big numbers on Thursday.”

Ian Harkes admits win was ‘fitting tribute’ to Dundee United legend Jim McLean

The win came just hours after a Jim McLean statue was unveiled at Tannadice.

And both Harkes and boss Courts believe the victory was a fitting tribute to the Dundee United legend.

“We spoke about Jim McLean in the build-up to the match,” added Harkes. “We knew it was a big occasion and – especially after his passing – it means a lot to the city and the fans.”

Courts added: “I was at the unveiling and it was a very poignant ceremony.

“The McLean family were here today so, in terms of planning and preparation, the unveiling before the match was a fitting timeline.”

Dundee United will host Hibernian in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final on Thursday with a chance to secure a trip to Hampden.

Tam Courts hails derby win as he takes giant step towards silencing his Dundee United doubters

