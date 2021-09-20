Beautiful Sunday: 3 talking points as Dundee United boss Tam Courts tastes victory on his derby debut

Dundee United players strolled off the Tannadice turf celebrating a derby win as ‘Beautiful Sunday’ blared out from three corners of the ground.

It was a day to saviour for all fans from that side of Tannadice Street.

Their unbeaten home record in the Dundee derby will extend to 18 years.

But it was more than just derby day bragging rights on reward for Dundee United.

Courier Sport was at Tannadice as United basked in the glory of a sell-out crowd.

Here are three talking points that emerged from United’s ‘Beautiful Sunday.’

Tam Courts not afraid to make big calls

The pre-match build-up centred around the goalkeeping dilemma at Dundee United.

And Tam Courts was decisive in his team selection.

In the days that preceded the derby, Dundee boss James McPake stated ‘in big games, you have to get decisions right.’

It was never going to be an easy call to choose between on-form keeper Trevor Carson and a returning hero Benjamin Siegrist.

Here's your United team for today's match v Dundee 🟠⚫️ Come on You Terrors!#UnitedTogether pic.twitter.com/dpojoVKSze — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) September 19, 2021

But it was a welcome selection headache. It was one he was prepared to meet head-on.

In many respects, it was braver to recall a newly-fit Siegrist than to give him a few days extra rest. He chose to start with Siegrist.

An even bigger call was handing highly-rated 16-year-old Kerr Smith a derby debut.

Smith coped admirably and Siegrist produced a stunning early save to deny Leigh Griffiths.

Jeando Fuchs is a class act

The midfield was always going to be the place where this match was won and lost.

Dundee were on top in the early exchanges. A Max Anderson-inspired Dundee engine room was revved up by the youngster.

But Courts hooked Calum Butcher at the break and replaced him with the excellent Dylan Levitt.

That allowed Jeando Fuchs to become increasingly influential on the game.

The Cameroon star covered every blade of grass, putting in several decisive challenges and starting many United attacks.

Fuchs is an immensely popular figure with the United fans – and after being filmed arriving to their St Andrews training base by bike, he’s clearly a character too.

Top 6 now a clear target for Dundee United

Dundee United are in fifth place and just three points adrift of leaders Rangers after six games.

Their three wins have come against key opponents – champions Rangers, double cup-winners St Johnstone and local rivals Dundee.

Tam Courts has found a way to win when it matters.

Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Dundee United and Dundee…⬇ pic.twitter.com/4bp6D7i9x6 — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) September 19, 2021

United will welcome Hibernian for the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final on Thursday, looking to book a trip to Hampden.

And after narrowly missing out on the top six last year, United could and should be aiming to finish amongst the Premiership elite this term.