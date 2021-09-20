Kerr Smith: Dundee United teenager makes history with derby appearance

Dundee United teenager Kerr Smith has written himself into the Tannadice history books by making his derby bow.

The youngster will hope to stake claim for a regular spot in the United team with an impressive showing in the 1-0 win over Dundee on Sunday.

As well as the victory being a day to remember for the academy graduate, Smith has broken a Tannadice record.

At 16 years, 9 months and 7 days old he became the youngest United player ever to feature in a Dundee derby.

Faith in the academy

Despite his being such of a tender age, boss Tam Courts had no concerns over putting the teenager on from the start in such a high-intensity match.

As the former head of tactical performance at United’s academy, Courts knows what his young players are capable of and is willing to give them a chance on the biggest stage.

He said: “That’s something I’m almost obligated to do because the club has done that with me.

“Considering I came from the academy these are players I have seen grow, develop and I know what their mentality is like.

“What better way if you trust someone than to throw them into a Dundee derby?”

Youngest ever

Smith was substituted in the 66th minute due to injury but still impressed the Tannadice faithful.

He takes the record of youngest United player in a derby from Frannie Munro by just one week.

Munro made his United debut against Dundee at Dens Park at the age of 16 years, 9 months, 14 days on August 8 1964, scoring the winner in a 3-2 victory.

Jocky Scott still retains the record for the youngest player to play in the derby.

He was just 16 years, 7 months and 29 days old when he scored twice in a 4-1 win for Dundee on September 12 1964.