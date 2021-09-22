Jeando Fuchs will have ‘scouts flocking to Dundee United’ if he keeps up red-hot form

Jeando Fuchs will soon have scouts flocking to watch him star at Dundee United if he continues his rich vein of form.

That’s the view of Tannadice boss Tam Courts after a man-of-the-match display from Fuchs in Sunday’s derby win.

Fuchs, 23, was outstanding for United as they claimed a 1-0 victory on Sunday.

He racked up an impressive 88.9% passing completion rate and is second only to Scott Brown in the Scottish Premiership intervention charts.

Fuchs’ form has moved United into fifth place with wins over Rangers, St Johnstone and Dundee.

And there is surely much more to come from the Cameroon international.

He is only 35 games into his Dundee United career but Courts believes he will soon attract external admirers.

“Jeando has earned the respect of the fans because of his work-rate and quality,” said Courts.

The goal starts fae a Jeando Fuchs diving heeder. He needs appreciated massively for all he does n' did today. pic.twitter.com/Iy50Sz7ehI — SHEDHEDS 🇮🇹🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@shedheds) September 20, 2021

“He also has an impact on the pitch in every game. The fans have taken him to their hearts.

“He enjoys it here but he’s an ambitious guy as well and wants to get to the very top.

“If he continues as he is it won’t be long before there are a host of people coming to watch him.”