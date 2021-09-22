Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jeando Fuchs will have ‘scouts flocking to Dundee United’ if he keeps up red-hot form

By Ewan Smith
September 22 2021, 10.27pm
Jeando Fuchs has impressed for Dundee United this season
Jeando Fuchs will soon have scouts flocking to watch him star at Dundee United if he continues his rich vein of form.

That’s the view of Tannadice boss Tam Courts after a man-of-the-match display from Fuchs in Sunday’s derby win.

Fuchs, 23, was outstanding for United as they claimed a 1-0 victory on Sunday.

He racked up an impressive 88.9% passing completion rate   and is second only to Scott Brown in the Scottish Premiership intervention charts.

Fuchs’ form has moved United into fifth place with wins over Rangers, St Johnstone and Dundee.

Fuchs
Fuchs has been in top form for Dundee United this season

And there is surely much more to come from the Cameroon international.

He is only 35 games into his Dundee United career but Courts believes he will soon attract external admirers.

“Jeando has earned the respect of the fans because of his work-rate and quality,” said Courts.

“He also has an impact on the pitch in every game. The fans have taken him to their hearts.

“He enjoys it here but he’s an ambitious guy as well and wants to get to the very top.

“If he continues as he is it won’t be long before there are a host of people coming to watch him.”

