Tam Courts: Dundee United’s derby victory topped Rangers win – and should act as springboard for Hibs cup clash

Tam Courts insists Sunday’s derby win was more significant than Dundee United’s shock win over Premiership champions Rangers.

Courts claimed his first league win as United boss last month after a Jamie Robson strike ended the Gers’ 41-game unbeaten run.

That helped Courts silence some of the doubters following his appointment to the Tannadice hot seat in the summer.

United have since beaten double cup-holders St Johnstone, but the 1-0 win over Dundee is the biggest one yet in Courts’ eyes.

And he hopes it will act as a springboard for Thursday’s Premier Sports Cup quarter-final clash with Hibernian.

When asked which game was most important, Courts said: “Probably the derby because it means so much to the fans.

“The Rangers performance and result came at a time when we’d had a poor performance at Aberdeen.

“I think the fans were looking for an insight into what a Tam Courts team was going to look like. Dundee United’s display at Pittodrie certainly wasn’t it.

“The Rangers performance was result was very much about getting a buy-in from the fans and players.

“Against Dundee it was a confirmation that we’re on the right track.

“Football fans live from Saturday to Saturday but Dundee United fans are known to value hard work, commitment and a desire for the club.

“The players are showing that just now.

“Even in moments like Ayr United away when I don’t think we played particularly well, the fans’ backing was really strong.

“I’d like to think we have convinced a huge section of the fan base but I know that a couple of results either way can change that very quickly.”