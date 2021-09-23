Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Tam Courts: Dundee United’s derby victory topped Rangers win – and should act as springboard for Hibs cup clash

By Ewan Smith
September 23 2021, 7.45am
Tam Courts hopes side side can push on after their derby victory over Dundee.
Tam Courts hopes side side can push on after their derby victory over Dundee.

Tam Courts insists Sunday’s derby win was more significant than Dundee United’s shock win over Premiership champions Rangers.

Courts claimed his first league win as United boss last month after a Jamie Robson strike ended the Gers’ 41-game unbeaten run.

That helped Courts silence some of the doubters following his appointment to the Tannadice hot seat in the summer.

United have since beaten double cup-holders St Johnstone, but the 1-0 win over Dundee is the biggest one yet in Courts’ eyes.

And he hopes it will act as a springboard for Thursday’s Premier Sports Cup quarter-final clash with Hibernian.

When asked which game was most important, Courts said: “Probably the derby because it means so much to the fans.

“The Rangers performance and result came at a time when we’d had a poor performance at Aberdeen.

“I think the fans were looking for an insight into what a Tam Courts team was going to look like. Dundee United’s display at Pittodrie certainly wasn’t it.

“The Rangers performance was result was very much about getting a buy-in from the fans and players.

“Against Dundee it was a confirmation that we’re on the right track.

“Football fans live from Saturday to Saturday but Dundee United fans are known to value hard work, commitment and a desire for the club.

“The players are showing that just now.

“Even in moments like Ayr United away when I don’t think we played particularly well, the fans’ backing was really strong.

“I’d like to think we have convinced a huge section of the fan base but I know that a couple of results either way can change that very quickly.”

