Kieran Freeman will ‘never take football for granted’ as Dundee United kid overcomes THREE-YEAR injury hell to face Celtic

For Dundee United youngster Kieran Freeman Tannadice truly is his field of dreams.

When you’ve suffered the kind of injury nightmares, Freeman has then the opportunity to play on any park is a blessing.

Freeman spent the best part of THREE YEARS sidelined at English side Southampton with a hat-trick of successive major knee operations.

He barely kicked a ball between the ages of 16 and 19.

Many players would have thrown in the towel but Freeman is made of strong stuff and is ready to make a real impact at Dundee United.

After a successful loan spell at Peterhead last year, Freeman has forced his way into Tam Courts plans with a start and an assist in Thursday’s 3-1 Premier Sports Cup defeat to Hibernian.

He’s now in line for a start at Celtic Park and is using his injury lay-off to enjoy every single kick off the ball.

“You don’t even want to know what my injuries were,” said Freeman.

“After three knee surgeries, I was out for almost a year each time.

“I was out of football from the age of 16 to 19. I got about three weeks of football in between then I was out for another year.

“It was tough going but you either sink or swim and I’m still here.

“I just want to use that feeling in a positive way. I don’t take being on the pitch for granted.

“You can probably see that from the way I play. I give everything on that pitch because I know what it’s like not to be able to play.

Kieran Freeman is loving life at Dundee United right now

“It probably adds that little bit of determination into my game.

“You have to take the positives out of a bad situation. I think I’ve done that but I’d happily never be injured again.

“There were split seconds where I wondered about my future.

“But I know I’m a footballer and I know where I want to get to. Nothing really stops you from thinking that.

“I just love being out there – as everyone does – and I just want to make the most of it and try to get as many games as I can.”

While Freeman has proved he is a steely character, United showed their spirit in the defeat to Hibernian.

At 3-0, it looked like they could be in for a hammering but United turned in a determined second half display.

Freeman set up Peter Pawlett for his goal and had a second assist chalked off by a dodgy offside call.

“It’s always nice to get an assist but it should have been two,” said Freeman.

“I think he was onside. That was probably one of a few bad decisions.

“But we showed character in the second half and have to take that into Sunday now.”