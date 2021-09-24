Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Kieran Freeman will ‘never take football for granted’ as Dundee United kid overcomes THREE-YEAR injury hell to face Celtic

By Ewan Smith
September 24 2021, 12.22pm
Kieran Freeman is back playing for Dundee United
Kieran Freeman is back playing for Dundee United

For Dundee United youngster Kieran Freeman Tannadice truly is his field of dreams.

When you’ve suffered the kind of injury nightmares, Freeman has then the opportunity to play on any park is a blessing.

Freeman spent the best part of THREE YEARS sidelined at English side Southampton with a hat-trick of successive major knee operations.

He barely kicked a ball between the ages of 16 and 19.

Many players would have thrown in the towel but Freeman is made of strong stuff and is ready to make a real impact at Dundee United.

Freeman faced Dundee on Sunday

After a successful loan spell at Peterhead last year, Freeman has forced his way into Tam Courts plans with a start and an assist in Thursday’s 3-1 Premier Sports Cup defeat to Hibernian.

He’s now in line for a start at Celtic Park and is using his injury lay-off to enjoy every single kick off the ball.

“You don’t even want to know what my injuries were,” said Freeman.

“After three knee surgeries, I was out for almost a year each time.

“I was out of football from the age of 16 to 19. I got about three weeks of football in between then I was out for another year.

“It was tough going but you either sink or swim and I’m still here.

“I just want to use that feeling in a positive way. I don’t take being on the pitch for  granted.

“You can probably see that from the way I play. I give everything on that pitch because I know what it’s like not to be able to play.

Kieran Freeman is back where he belongs – on the pitch for Dundee United

Kieran Freeman is loving life at Dundee United right now

“It probably adds that little bit of determination into my game.

“You have to take the positives out of a bad situation. I think I’ve done that but I’d happily never be injured again.

“There were split seconds where I wondered about my future.

“But I know I’m a footballer and I know where I want to get to. Nothing really stops you from thinking that.

“I just love being out there – as everyone does – and I just want to make the most of it and try to get as many games as I can.”

Peter Pawlett netted for Dundee United after a Kieran Freeman assist

While Freeman has proved he is a steely character, United showed their spirit in the defeat to Hibernian.

At 3-0, it looked like they could be in for a hammering but United turned in a determined second half display.

Freeman set up Peter Pawlett for his goal and had a second assist chalked off by a dodgy offside call.

“It’s always nice to get an assist but it should have been two,” said Freeman.

“I think he was onside. That was probably one of a few bad decisions.

“But we showed character in the second half and have to take that into Sunday now.”

3 things we learned as Dundee United exit Premier Sports Cup with last eight defeat to Hibernian

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]