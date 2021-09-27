Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee United

“I sat there clapping Dylan Levitt”: Peter Pawlett praise as Manchester United kid sizzles in Dundee United’s Celtic draw

By Ewan Smith
September 27 2021, 12.15pm Updated: September 27 2021, 3.42pm
Dylan Levitt is in terrific form for Dundee United
Dylan Levitt is in terrific form for Dundee United

Dylan Levitt produced a midfield masterclass to help Dundee United claim a first point at Celtic Park in eight years.

The Manchester United loan star was immense – as all Dundee United players were – in a superb Celtic Park showing.

He even had the audacity to twice attempt to chip Celtic keeper Joe Hart from inside his own half and his passing skills left his team-mates in awe.

“There was one pass in particular near the end of the game that amazed me,” said team-mate Peter Pawlett.

“It was like a half-volley and Dylan put it out wide. I was on the bench and I was just clapping it. It was unbelievable.

“He’s got that technical ability. He’s at Manchester United, he’s got real quality and it’s great to have him at our club.

“Did he do it a couple of times? Did he try to lob Joe Hart twice?

“It might just drop in for him and he’s got that quality as he’s a top player.

“I’m sure he’ll have a great career and it’s great to have him at the football club.

“Dylan Levitt, in particular, was brilliant for us. He gives us a calmness on the ball.

Dylan Levitt isn’t the only Dundee United midfielder thriving with Ian Harkes in outstanding form

“Then you have Jeando Fuchs and Ian Harkes who are also brilliant. It’s a joy to play with them.

“They knock the ball about and give me, Nicky Clark and Ilmari Niskanen a chance to get on it too.

“Everyone put in a great performance but when we step back and look at it, it’s difficult not to come away with three points.”

Dylan Levitt shines as Peter Pawlett is in ‘form of his life’

Dylan Levitt is impressing Dundee United team-mate Peter Pawlett

Pawlett is in ‘the form of his life’ according to Dundee United boss Tam Courts.

And it’s hard to argue with that assertion.

There wasn’t a single failure in the Dundee United team on Sunday but Pawlett impressed with his high-pressing and creativity.

“I feel good,” added Pawlett. “I like the role the manager is giving me in the team.

“I’m further up the pitch and creating more things.

“There’s a vision and a gameplan there every week. I know what I’m doing and the opportunities I’m going to get.

“I’m pleased with the way I’m going and I just need to continue my form.

“It’s giving me the confidence to go and score and create goals.”

Jeando Fuchs and Dylan Levitt: The Opta stats that prove pair power Dundee United engine room

 

