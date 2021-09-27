“I sat there clapping Dylan Levitt”: Peter Pawlett praise as Manchester United kid sizzles in Dundee United’s Celtic draw

Dylan Levitt produced a midfield masterclass to help Dundee United claim a first point at Celtic Park in eight years.

The Manchester United loan star was immense – as all Dundee United players were – in a superb Celtic Park showing.

He even had the audacity to twice attempt to chip Celtic keeper Joe Hart from inside his own half and his passing skills left his team-mates in awe.

The assist from Dylan Levitt though 🎯 pic.twitter.com/7pGDTcYc9x — utdreport (@utdreport) November 22, 2019

“There was one pass in particular near the end of the game that amazed me,” said team-mate Peter Pawlett.

“It was like a half-volley and Dylan put it out wide. I was on the bench and I was just clapping it. It was unbelievable.

“He’s got that technical ability. He’s at Manchester United, he’s got real quality and it’s great to have him at our club.

“Did he do it a couple of times? Did he try to lob Joe Hart twice?

“It might just drop in for him and he’s got that quality as he’s a top player.

“I’m sure he’ll have a great career and it’s great to have him at the football club.

“Dylan Levitt, in particular, was brilliant for us. He gives us a calmness on the ball.

“Then you have Jeando Fuchs and Ian Harkes who are also brilliant. It’s a joy to play with them.

“They knock the ball about and give me, Nicky Clark and Ilmari Niskanen a chance to get on it too.

“Everyone put in a great performance but when we step back and look at it, it’s difficult not to come away with three points.”

Dylan Levitt shines as Peter Pawlett is in ‘form of his life’

Pawlett is in ‘the form of his life’ according to Dundee United boss Tam Courts.

And it’s hard to argue with that assertion.

There wasn’t a single failure in the Dundee United team on Sunday but Pawlett impressed with his high-pressing and creativity.

“I feel good,” added Pawlett. “I like the role the manager is giving me in the team.

“I’m further up the pitch and creating more things.

“There’s a vision and a gameplan there every week. I know what I’m doing and the opportunities I’m going to get.

“I’m pleased with the way I’m going and I just need to continue my form.

“It’s giving me the confidence to go and score and create goals.”