3 things we learned as Dundee United claim first point at Celtic Park in 8 years

Dundee United have not found Celtic Park to be a happy hunting ground over the last three decades.

It’s 46 games since they last won on the road in Glasgow – thanks to a Duncan Ferguson winner on Boxing Day in 1992.

But credit where it’s due, United were outstanding to a man as they picked up their first point away to the Glasgow giants in eight years on Sunday.

Courier Sport was there to witness Dundee United draw with Celtic and here are three things we learned:

Fortune favours a brave Dundee United

The watchword for a Tam Courts and Dundee United this season will be ‘brave.’

It was a brave appointment by the club to promote Courts from the youth academy to takeover from Micky Mellon in the summer.

Courts is celebrating 100 days in charge and is proving he is willing to make bold decisions.

Last week Courts made Kerr Smith the youngest United player to ever start a Dundee derby.

The first 100 days. The progress can be seen. Keep it going Gaffer 🟠⚫️#UnitedTogether pic.twitter.com/YLzQI2UZGt — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) September 26, 2021

On Sunday, he pitched the 16-year-old defender in again to replace Charlie Mulgrew in the heat of the Celtic Park cauldron.

He is sticking with his 4-3-3 formation that has served his side well so far. He also forced a high-pressing game on Celtic.

Dundee United’s ambition and bravery on the ball forced several mistakes out of a shaky Celtic defence.

They more than merited a point.

‘Peter Pawlett Baby’ has become a man

Peter Pawlett shot to fame as Aberdeen fans altered the words of the Human League classic ‘Don’t You Want Me Baby?’ to ‘Peter Pawlett Baby.’

It’s a song that has followed Pawlett around in his career.

And he makes light of it in his Dundee United scoring GIF with a baby-faced pose.

At 30, Pawlett is playing at the peak of his career and making a real impact at United.

He scored the winner at St Johnstone.

He was voted sponsors man-of-the-match in the Dundee derby.

And he was unquestionably United’s top performer on Sunday.

Silence golden at Celtic Park as Dundee United scored but fan lockout is a disgrace

Most football fans have spent the best part of 18 months locked out of football.

That’s why it’s disgraceful that clubs like Celtic and Rangers have blocked away fans from a day out in Glasgow.

We all understand the vast season-ticket sales of the Old Firm dictate their fans should be prioritised.

Covid restrictions are also placing additional strain on seating arrangements.

But would it really hurt to find a solution that allows some away fans the chance to cheer on their team?

There was an eerie silence at Celtic Park as Ian Harkes headed in Dundee United’s equaliser.

It’s United’s first goal at Celtic in seven years and they SHOULD have had fans there to witness the magical moment.