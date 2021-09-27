Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

3 things we learned as Dundee United claim first point at Celtic Park in 8 years

By Ewan Smith
September 27 2021, 10.30am Updated: September 27 2021, 3.41pm
Ian Harkes helped Dundee United claim a point at Celtic Park
Dundee United have not found Celtic Park to be a happy hunting ground over the last three decades.

It’s 46 games since they last won on the road in Glasgow – thanks to a Duncan Ferguson winner on Boxing Day in 1992.

But credit where it’s due, United were outstanding to a man as they picked up their first point away to the Glasgow giants in eight years on Sunday.

Courier Sport was there to witness Dundee United draw with Celtic and here are three things we learned:

Fortune favours a brave Dundee United

Tam Courts is winning over Dundee United fans

The watchword for a Tam Courts and Dundee United this season will be ‘brave.’

It was a brave appointment by the club to promote Courts from the youth academy to takeover from Micky Mellon in the summer.

Courts is celebrating 100 days in charge and is proving he is willing to make bold decisions.

Last week Courts made Kerr Smith the youngest United player to ever start a Dundee derby.

On Sunday, he pitched the 16-year-old defender in again to replace Charlie Mulgrew in the heat of the Celtic Park cauldron.

He is sticking with his 4-3-3 formation that has served his side well so far. He also forced a high-pressing game on Celtic.

Dundee United’s ambition and bravery on the ball forced several mistakes out of a shaky Celtic defence.

They more than merited a point.

‘Peter Pawlett Baby’ has become a man

Pawlett is in fantastic form for Dundee United

Peter Pawlett shot to fame as Aberdeen fans altered the words of the Human League classic ‘Don’t You Want Me Baby?’ to ‘Peter Pawlett Baby.’

It’s a song that has followed Pawlett around in his career.

And he makes light of it in his Dundee United scoring GIF with a baby-faced pose.

At 30, Pawlett is playing at the peak of his career and making a real impact at United.

He scored the winner at St Johnstone.

He was voted sponsors man-of-the-match in the Dundee derby.

And he was unquestionably United’s top performer on Sunday.

Silence golden at Celtic Park as Dundee United scored but fan lockout is a disgrace

Most football fans have spent the best part of 18 months locked out of football.

That’s why it’s disgraceful that clubs like Celtic and Rangers have blocked away fans from a day out in Glasgow.

We all understand the vast season-ticket sales of the Old Firm dictate their fans should be prioritised.

Dundee United fans were locked out of Celtic Park

Covid restrictions are also placing additional strain on seating arrangements.

But would it really hurt to find a solution that allows some away fans the chance to cheer on their team?

There was an eerie silence at Celtic Park as Ian Harkes headed in Dundee United’s equaliser.

It’s United’s first goal at Celtic in seven years and they SHOULD have had fans there to witness the magical moment.

Tam Courts believes ‘stonewall penalty’ denial denied Dundee United first win at Celtic Park in 29 years

