Ilmari Niskanen: Dundee United winger caps dream week with Finland recall

Ilmari Niskanen has been rewarded for his superb start to life at Dundee United with a recall to the Finland national side.

Niskanen, who already boasts six caps for his country, has made three appearances for United and is already winning admirers with his direct running and dangerous deliveries.

The 23-year-old claimed his first assist in Tangerine on Sunday, whipping in a perfect cross for Ian Harkes to secure a 1-1 draw against Celtic.

And Niskanen’s progress has not gone unnoticed by Finland manager Markku Kanerva.

Niskanen been named in the 24-man roster for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Ukraine (October 9) and Kazakhstan (October 12).

He joins Rangers’ former Dundee favourite Glen Kamara in the squad.

Finland currently sit in third place in Group D, albeit with a game in hand over second place Ukraine – who they could usurp with a win in Helsinki – and two games in hand over section leaders France.